Tips to determine if a car you're buying has flood damage
Experts suggest seeing if the car has a moldy or mildewy smell and feeling around for moisture to determine if the car you are buying has had any previous flood damage.
Flames from the Windy fire reach the top of the Bench Tree along the Trail of 100 Giants, while the KNP Complex shifts toward 65 historic cabins.
From above they may look like specks, but the cargo ships have turned the coast of Southern California into a parking lot.
The Atlantic is looking crowded this week with two named storms and a possible third on the way.
The lock and dam on the Green River has been unused for decades.
Sea-level rise may appear to be a problem only for coastal residents, a hazard that comes with the awesome views and easy access to the beach.
The Canary Islands' first volcanic eruption on land in 50 years has forced authorities to evacuate another part of El Paso municipality on the island of La Palma and to urge sightseers attracted by the phenomenon to stay away.People from the neighborhood of Tacande Alto were evacuated late Monday (September 20) and early Tuesday (September 21) after a new stream of lava started flowing from another crack on the slope of the Cumbre Vieja volcano, El Paso's mayor Sergio Rodriguez told state broadcaster TVE.About 6,000 of the 80,000 people living on the island have been forced to leave their homes to escape the eruption so far, TVE said.
The 3.2 magnitude earthquake occurred 11 miles from Coachella and 13 miles from Indio.
Crews have used controlled burns, protective foil and other protective measures to guard Sequoia National Park.
A lawsuit alleges that Louisiana's largest electric utility used a “bubble gum and super glue” approach to maintenance and construction that left customers sweltering in the dark without adequate sewage treatment after Hurricane Ida. The suit was filed Saturday against Entergy Corp. and its subsidiaries Entergy Louisiana and Entergy New Orleans. Entergy has said about 902,000 customers lost power after the major hurricane made landfall on Aug. 29.
A Red Flag Warning means that warm temperatures, very low humidity and stronger winds are expected to combine to produce an increased risk of fire danger, it said. The warning will stay in effect until Monday night.
California is located in a hot-zone of fault lines that can rupture without warning. Parts of the San Andreas fault have not ruptured in over 200 years, meaning it's overdue for a high-magnitude earthquake commonly referred to as "The Big One." Here's what experts say could happen in seconds, hours, and days after the Big One hits the West Coast.
Green lawns are terrible for the environment. They’re also embarrassingly old-fashioned and out of style ‘No one at the cutting edge of gardening still thinks that a green grass lawn is the grail – especially if you live in an area like Arizona or Utah where there’s barely enough water to go around.’ Photograph: Sharad Raval/Alamy Americans love front yards with big, carefully manicured lawns. In fact, homeowners spent a record $47.8bn in lawn and garden retail purchases in 2018 alone. Then ther
Thousands of abandoned coal mines in the U.S. have been polluting rivers and streams for decades, in some cases harming fish and contaminating drinking water. Tucked into the Senate-passed infrastructure bill is $11.3 billion for the cleanup of defunct coal mines to be distributed over 15 years — money experts say would go a long way toward rehabilitating the sites that date back to before 1977. Cleanup efforts are currently funded by fees from coal mining companies, but that money has fallen far short of what’s needed to fix the problems.
As a new volcanic vent blew open and unstoppable rivers of molten rock flowed toward the sea, authorities on a Spanish island warned Tuesday that more dangers lie ahead for residents, including earthquakes, lava flows, toxic gases, volcanic ash and acid rain.
Over the past 20 years, China has come to control 80 percent of the world's supply of rare earth metals and has repeatedly reminded global industrial powers of their market power. The post Rare Earth Metals: A Testament to China’s Economic Power appeared first on Worth.
"My family has lost everything. We all live in this area, and now it’s all gone," said Fusto Maldonado, whose home in Barataria, Louisiana, flooded during Hurricane Ida. Brandon Bell/Getty ImagesWaves of disaster have earned Louisiana a reputation as the place to watch for how climate change will impact coastal areas. Hurricane Ida was merely a punctuation mark in a series of devastating tropical cyclones, tragic inland floods, epic oil spills and deadly epidemics. Despite these all-too-frequent
EDITORS PLEASE NOTE: PROFANITY IS HEARD IN THE VIDEOA volcano erupted on the Spanish Canary Island of La Palma on Sunday (Sunday 19), sending lava shooting into the air and streaming in rivers towards houses in two villages from the Cumbre Vieja national park in the south of the island.Authorities had begun evacuating the infirm and some farm animals from nearby villages before the eruption at 3:15 p.m. (1415 GMT) on a wooded slope in the sparsely populated Cabeza de Vaca area, according to the islands' government.Two hours later, with lava edging down the hillside from five fissures torn into the hillside, the municipality ordered the evacuation of four villages, including El Paso and Los Llanos de Aridane.After nightfall, video footage showed fountains of lava shooting hundreds of meters into the sky, and at least three incandescent orange rivers of molten rock pouring down the hill, tearing gashes into woods and farmland, and spreading as they reached lower ground.No human casualties have been reported so far, but there has been material damage that has yet to be quantified.
Tropical Storm Peter is sitting east of the Northern Leeward Islands and will take a westward path over the next few days.
The Biden administration on Monday morning announced an interagency plan to deal with the effects of frequent extreme heat waves caused by global warming.
Firefighters fought tirelessly over recent days to save one of California’s sequoia groves, and its famous General Sherman tree.