Tips for when you are drawing a blank on someone's name

QUESTION: I was recently so embarrassed that I could not remember my friend’s name. I had to introduce another friend to him and just could not do it. How do you get through the conversation? Bluff? Another time I said hello to someone who started at me blankly. Should I have said my name reminding her who I was?

CALLIE’S ANSWER: Of course, you can introduce yourself so that way everyone will know. Next time you can't remember someone's name, introduce the person you know first. "Oh, I'm sorry, I haven't introduced y'all. This is 'John Smith' and ..." usually the person introduced themselves quickly. If not let them know you're utterly embarrassed and cannot think.

LILLIE-BETH’S ANSWER: Start by recognizing that what you went through in forgetting someone’s name is a universal experience and happens to all of us from time to time, so give yourself grace. It is sometimes easier for me to give other people grace instead of myself in this situation, but then I realize that it doesn’t bother me very much when other people do it to me. Sometimes you see a familiar person in an unfamiliar context. When I see a person falter at my name, I usually just try to step in and remind other people of my name or how I know them. When you’re the one who is forgetting, it is awkward.

If you remember the last time you saw that person, bring that up in order to buy yourself some time in recalling their name. Or you ask them how they are or about the party or introduce the other person first. Chances are, you’ll recall it in time or the person will step in and say their name. If you absolutely cannot remember the name, then try owning it. Say something like “oh my goodness, I am blanking on everything today. The last time I saw you was at work and now that I’m seeing you somewhere that’s new, my brain is not pulling up your name quickly. I am so embarrassed.”

The other thing you can do if you see someone approaching you and your party guest is whisper to your guest to introduce themselves to the person first since you are blanking on their name. By anticipating that way, the forgotten-named guest can reciprocate before it gets stressful. Sometimes you just have to own the awkwardness and try blaming it on something else – like busy holidays or exhaustion. Having this happen to you will make you more sympathetic to others in the same situation, so you can just jump in and offer your name up front.

HELEN’S ANSWER: Unexpected introductions can be awkward when you see your friend out of context and not in the usual places. Try “Oh, I am drawing a blank in the name department, please help me.” Also, if you say hello to someone who looks at you strangely, immediately introduce yourself. If you remember where you met, supply that information too. Many of us have been in this situation more than once and I think that asking for help is appropriate and hopefully we will remember the name the next time.

GUEST’S ANSWER: Joe Hight, Oklahoma Journalism Hall of Fame member: Welcome to the Forgetting Names Society. I used to worry about being a champion FNS member but not much anymore. I've learned that others have the same issue, especially if you haven't seen the person for months or years.

I sometimes ask my wife, Nan, to introduce herself first, so I can pick up names in the process. But that backfires when they don't say their names. I've seen politicians who I thought had perfect memories use similar tactics to remember names. But later the same ones forget a name, most notably mine.

In our busy lives, you and I share in the human experience of forgetting names often. Don't be embarrassed if it happens to you. It happens to all of us.

Just reintroduce yourself and let them do the same. And if it's truly a "friend," vow to keep in touch more so that doesn't happen again. At least the next time, you won't be the forgetful one.

Since 2009, Callie, Lillie-Beth and Helen have written this generational etiquette column. They also include guest responses from a wide range of ages each week. So many years later, Callie is 20-plus; Lillie-Beth is 40-plus and Helen is 60-plus. To ask an etiquette question, email helen.wallace@cox.net.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Forgetting names happens to most people. Here's how to deal with it