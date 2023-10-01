Tips help Horizon City police arrest 2 drivers in hit-and-run death of bicyclist

Horizon City police investigators have arrested the alleged hit-and-run drivers of two vehicles that struck and ran over a bicyclist in a collision last week.

Tips from the public assisted police in finding the drivers suspected in the death of 44-year-old Roberto Antonio Fernandez, who was killed while riding a bicycle in the early morning of Sept. 25 on Horizon Boulevard, police officials said.

Sofia Maribel Gonzalez, 25, and Benito Cabrera Licona, 79, were both arrested on Friday, Sept. 29, on charges of collision involving a death, police said. The second driver's name is spelled as Benito Lincona Cabrera on a jail log.

Gonzalez and Cabrera both remained jailed on Sunday under a $100,000 bond each at the El Paso County Jail in Downtown.

Cabrera is listed as residing in Chaparral, New Mexico, and Gonzalez is from East El Paso, according to jail records.

Police said that neither driver stopped to help nor called 911 to report the crash.

At 2:51 a.m. on Sept. 25, a Horizon City police officer on patrol found Fernandez dead on the roadway near the new Applebee's restaurant at 13780 Horizon Blvd., officials said.

Police traffic investigators determined that the collision occurred at 2:48 a.m. when the bicyclist was first hit by one car and then ran over by the second car. Fernandez died at the scene.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: Horizon City police arrest 2 drivers in bicyclist's hit-and-run death