Tips Industries Limited (NSE:TIPSINDLTD): Commentary On Fundamentals

Attractive stocks have exceptional fundamentals. In the case of Tips Industries Limited (NSE:TIPSINDLTD), there's is a company with great financial health as well as a a great track record of performance. Below, I've touched on some key aspects you should know on a high level. For those interested in digging a bit deeper into my commentary, take a look at the report on Tips Industries here.

Flawless balance sheet with solid track record

TIPSINDLTD delivered a bottom-line expansion of 66% in the prior year, with its most recent earnings level surpassing its average level over the last five years. In addition to beating its historical values, TIPSINDLTD also outperformed its industry, which delivered a growth of 15%. This is an optimistic signal for the future. TIPSINDLTD's ability to maintain an adequate level of cash to meet upcoming liabilities is a good sign for its financial health. This implies that TIPSINDLTD manages its cash and cost levels well, which is an important determinant of the company’s health. TIPSINDLTD seems to have put its debt to good use, generating operating cash levels of 5.11x total debt in the most recent year. This is also a good indication as to whether debt is properly covered by the company’s cash flows.

