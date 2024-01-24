Tips for keeping your pets healthy in winter

TechCrunch

Google's Chrome web browser is getting an infusion of AI technology in the latest release. The latter is similar to a feature already available to Google's experimental AI search experience, SGE (Search Generative Experience), which allows users to get help drafting things like emails in different tones, like more formal or more casual, or in different lengths. With the built-in writing helper in Chrome, Google suggests users could write business reviews, "craft a friendly RSVP to a party," or make a more formal inquiry about a vacation rental, among other things, including writing posts in public spaces, like online forum sites.