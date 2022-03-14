Tips lead to arrest of 21-year-old Rock County man in the stabbing of a West Allis man

A 21-year-old man from Clinton has been charged in the March 2 stabbing of a West Allis man.

Jose Gaeta Huerta was charged March 12 in Milwaukee County Circuit Court with attempted first-degree intentional homicide. If convicted, he could face up to 60 years in prison.

According to the criminal complaint:

At about 5:20 p.m. March 2, West Allis police were dispatched to 2009 S. 70th St., West Allis, for a report of a stabbing.

When they got there, police found a 41-year-old man with a severe cut to his hand and several cuts on the top of his head. He was taken to Froedtert Hospital for treatment.

The 41-year-old, who is a landscaper, told police he was in his backyard testing power tools when he saw someone passing back and forth in the alley west of his house.

He walked over to the man and asked him if he needed anything, asking first in English and again in Spanish.

The man, later identified by police as Gaeta Huerta, told the 41-year-old he was just passing by because he lives a few houses down.

The 41-year-old said he thought nothing of the man, turned around and started to walk back into his backyard when he saw the man out of the corner of his eye, attempting to stab him in the head and neck area with a knife.

The 41-year-old told police he was able to evade the brunt of the attack, and during an ensuing struggle for the knife, he sustained a large gash to his left hand.

The hand wound required emergency treatment at Froedtert because an artery was nicked, the complaint said.

After suffering the hand injury, the two continued wrestling before the victim was able to disengage, get out of the alley and into his backyard.

Once the 41-year-old was in the backyard, the suspect fled.

West Allis police obtained surveillance video that showed the suspect after the incident, the complaint said.

They released images from the video and asked for the public's help in identifying the suspect, receiving numerous tips.

One came from a person who said the suspect had been a regular customer at the BP gas station, 2310 S. 76th St., West Allis, for the past month.

A West Allis police detective went to the gas station. While there, Gaeta Huerta approached the business, then started walking away, the complaint said.

The detective followed Gaeta Huerta in her unmarked squad, eventually activating her emergency lights, exiting her vehicle and ordering Gaeta Huerta to get on the ground, according to the complaint.

Gaeta Huerta fled, but with the help of the Wauwatosa Police Department's K9 unit, police were able to take him into custody.

The complaint does not say whether the suspect and victim knew each other or what the motive for the stabbing was.

West Allis police were not immediately available to respond to those questions.

A cash bond of $75,000 has been set.

The court has ordered Gaeta Huerta to maintain absolute sobriety and have no possession of dangerous weapons or firearms.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 22.

