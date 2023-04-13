Tips lead to charges against Schuylkill man in northern Berks retail theft

Apr. 13—Tilden Township police said they charged a Schuylkill County man with a felony count of retail theft after identifying him with the help of tipsters as the man who stole more than $1,200 worth of tools from the Lowe's store in the township last month.

Nicholas R. Caputo, 42, of McAdoo arrived at the store on Industrial Drive about noon on March 18 and selected tools and other items before sprinting out through the garden section, police said.

After loading his vehicle with the stolen merchandise he drove off the lot.

Caputo was identified by tipsters after store surveillance photos of him were posted on social media by Tilden police.