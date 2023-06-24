Tips lead to ISP 3 drug deal arrests

Jun. 23—ST. JOSEPH COUNTY — An investigation that began months ago with a complaint of drug dealing and a suspected overdose concluded with a search warrant and multiple arrests Friday morning.

The Indiana State Police are thanking the public for tips that led to multiple arrests, a news release stated.

ISP indicated via press release that at 5:30 a.m. Friday, state troopers with the ISP Bremen Post All Crimes Policing Team served a search warrant at a residence in the 100 block of North Michigan Street in Lakeville. The warrant resulted in troopers discovering suspected fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana, psilocybin mushrooms, a handgun, pills that remain to be identified, and numerous items of drug paraphernalia.

While troopers were serving this warrant a black Pontiac arrived, parking next to the police cars.

The driver, identified as Skylar Dunlap, 28, Lakeville, entered the yard of the residence and was ultimately arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of a Narcotic, Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of Paraphernalia. Dunlap was taken to the St. Joseph County Jail.

Arrested inside the residence was Korbin Parrott, 21, Lakeville, for Dealing a Narcotic, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Legend Drug, Possession of Cocaine, Possession of Paraphernalia, and Maintaining a Common Nuisance. Parrott was also taken to the St. Joseph County Jail.

Preston Pittman, 30, of Lakeville, was also arrested inside the residence for several active warrants out of Marshall County and Elkhart County. Pittman was taken to the Marshall County Jail.

Anyone with information on illegal drug dealing activity is encouraged to call the Indiana State Police Bremen Post ACP Team at 574-546-4900.