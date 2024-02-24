These tips led to arrest of ex-children's pastor on charges of having child sex abuse material

Delaware law enforcement received the first tip in July 2022.

According to the National Center for Missing an Exploited Children, someone with a Delaware IP address had uploaded a sexual image of a child. The center had received the alert from Microsoft about a month earlier.

As investigators worked to determine who the internet address belonged to, another tip came in. The same user, it would later be determined, had uploaded another sexual image of a girl. She was believed to be 12 or 13 years old.

Six months after that, the Delaware Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received a third alert about similar content being uploaded. Again, the IP address came back to 74-year-old James Dryden, a former children's pastor in Seaford.

Last week, a little more a year and a half after Delaware law enforcement received that first tip, Dryden was charged with nearly a dozen felony counts of dealing in child sex abuse material. He remains in prison on $500,000 cash bail.

INITIAL STORY: Seaford children's pastor arrested for possession of child sex abuse material: state DOJ

The Delaware Department of Justice said investigators are not aware of any victims affiliated with Dryden's former church, Seaford's Stein Highway Church of God. They also do not currently believe he contacted any children.

Given Dryden's line of work, however, the agency is asking anyone with information to come forward.

How the investigation unfolded

According to court documents, one day after receiving the first tip about Dryden, investigators sent a subpoena to Comcast for the IP subscriber information associated with the address the photo was uploaded from.

That same day, Comcast provided Dryden's name and home address.

When police detectives repeated the process two additional times, they received the same name and address.

Armed with this information, investigators began looking into Dryden and learned that he'd been a pastor for about 20 years. In an emailed statement, Stein Highway Church of God lead Pastor Dan Southern called Dryden a "volunteer children’s worker" and said he hadn't worked at the church for about three years.

Finally, about a year after that first tip − in mid-August, 2023 − law enforcement visited Dryden's home.

Initially, the man denied uploading any child sexual abuse material, court documents say. But when he allowed police to look at his silver-and-black desktop computer, investigators "observed files with titles consistent with those viewed by persons who deal in child pornography," an arrest warrant details.

Dryden agreed to allow investigators to seize his computer. When a Delaware State Police detective searched it, she found "several videos and images that appear to be child pornography." One video depicted a man raping a toddler.

Last week, Dryden was interviewed by Delaware State Police detectives at Troop 5 near Bridgeville. There, he admitted to viewing the child sexual abuse material at his home on "several occasions," court documents say.

But he also claimed he had searched Russian models and come across several short video clips of children.

RELATED: 'How are you going to stop the internet?': Online child sex abuse explodes to crisis level

Dryden was charged with 10 felonies for the sexual abuse material. Detectives don't believe Dryden contacted any children, though the investigation remains ongoing.

Tipsters are asked to contact the state's Internet Crimes Against Children task force at (302) 739-2030.

Got a tip? Send to Isabel Hughes at ihughes@delawareonline.com or 302-324-2785. For all things breaking news, follow her on X at @izzihughes_

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Seaford child pastor admitted to having child sex abuse material: Docs