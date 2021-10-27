Tips for Making Tastier Plant-Based Meals
Elevate your meat-free meals with tips from the pros.
Elevate your meat-free meals with tips from the pros.
This make-ahead treat is ideal for Friendsgiving!
Chef Leah Cohen tapped into her Filipina heritage to help reach her full potential as a chef.
Use your pan as a tool and not a showpiece experts say. Treat those stains like a badge of honor.
We have no problem eating healthy —until dessert rolls around. Sometimes, berries...
We’ve been official for a while now, so we can safely say that Trader Joe is the best imaginary bae we’ve ever had. He’s even cooking Thanksgiving dinner ...
With these easy skillet, skewers, and campfire recipes, you'll be eating well in the woods — breakfast, lunch, dinner, and dessert included.
Whether potato soup, pumpkin soup or classic chicken noodle is your jam, we have a recipe for every seasonal scenario that will keep you warm (and full!). Onions, slowly cooked until deep brown and caramelized, give this classic its distinctive flavor. Usually a combination of star anise, cinnamon, cloves, fennel seeds and Szechuan peppercorn, Chinese five spice powder adds warming, spicy flavor in a pinch.
Hint: it starts with your freezer.
A few of these picks would make perfect holiday gifts.
Oatmeal often gets a bad rap. Oatmeal desserts can be just as elevated and flavorful as your favorite chocolate or peanut butter sweets. Plus, since oats are good for you, you may get a little extra satisfaction from the idea of a slightly healthier dessert.
It's incredibly easy to make, but I have some thoughts.
When it comes to cooking this beloved staple, it's all about the salt and the sauce.
Elevate your meat-free meals with tips from the pros.
Shop the best air fryers and get some expert tips on the foods you can make with them. The air fryer is the kitchen gadget you need in order to get that crispy taste.
The eternal Halloween dilemma: You want to throw a fabulous party to celebrate, but you don’t want to get...
"The stickiness, the crispiness, the sweet, the tart, the slaw. EVERYthing about this sandwich is perfect."
Making a pie , whether sweet or savory , can be a bit of an undertaking…but not with Dorie Greenspan by your...
It happens every year. We load our pantries with canned pumpkin, and sure enough, every recipe we see calls for a half can of pumpkin. What’s the deal? Thankfully, there are some cooks out there who get it: when it comes to pumpkin and fall, more is more. That’s just one of the things we […]
We love scrolling Courteney Cox’s Instagram for Friends throwbacks and behind-the-scenes peeks...
The chef was forced to defend a not-so-cheesy recipe he made while traveling in Tasmania