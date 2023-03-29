Tips in missing Pinellas attorney case sought in Miami-Dade area

Police believe the man accused of killing a missing Pinellas County attorney may have traveled to the Miami-Dade area, and they are asking residents there for help in the case, according to a statement from the Miami-Dade Police Department.

Officials believe Tomasz Kosowski, a 44-year-old plastic surgeon, traveled from Tampa Bay to the South Florida area sometime between March 21-26 in his red Toyota Corolla. Largo lawyer Steven Cozzi was reported missing on March 21.

The Florida Department of Health lists Kosowski’s primary practice location at 8396 SW Eighth Street in Miami.

Kosowski was arrested Sunday and faces a first-degree murder charge in connection to Cozzi’s disappearance, even though Cozzi’s body had not been located as of late Tuesday night. Kosowski remains in the Pinellas County Jail without bond following his first court appearance Monday.

According to Miami-Dade authorities, the Largo Police Department has custody of Kosowski’s car.

The Miami-Dade Police Department said its cold case unit is assisting in the Largo Police Department investigation.

According to court documents, authorities believe Cozzi likely was attacked inside the bathroom at his law office, Blanchard Law located at 1501 S Belcher Road. Cozzi was representing several defendants in a lawsuit Kosowski filed in 2019, and the case was supposed to have a hearing by telephone at 10:30 a.m. the morning Cozzi went missing.

On the morning of March 21, Cozzi went to the restroom in the middle of writing an email — leaving his phone, wallet and keys on his desk. Court records state another employee went looking for Cozzi and found blood in several places in the bathroom and detected the strong smell of chemicals.

A man left the building at 10:22 a.m., pushing a cart that had what appeared to be a red blanket or flag in it. Cozzi wore a red sweater to work that day, according to court documents. Cozzi was never seen leaving the building, according to previous reporting from the Tampa Bay Times.

The man loaded the cart into the bed of his Toyota Tundra and then left the office. Court documents state the Tundra was driven to Kosowski’s Tarpon Springs home, arriving before noon. Later in the day, Kosowski’s red Toyota Corolla was seen driving away from his home and license plate readers picked up the car in Miami, records show.

Miami-Dade police ask anyone with information to call 305-471-TIPS (8477).