Tips needed in fatal Sunday shooting in Fort Myers; tipsters eligible for reward

Several days after a man was fatally shot in Fort Myers, authorities continue to seek answers and are asking for the public's help.

On Sunday, Fort Myers police responded to the 3200 block of Dora Street after a report of gunfire. The alert came through Shot Spotter, a gunshot detection system used by law enforcement.

According to a social media post by Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers, the victim, Francisco Javier Bustamante, 40, sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

On August 28, 2022, @fortmyerspolice responded to 3245 Dora St. in reference to a ShotSpotter alert of gunfire. The victim, Francisco Javier Bustamante, sustained multiple gunshot wounds. Bustamante was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

Bustamante was pronounced dead at the hospital.

This is, at least, the fourth documented fatal shooting in the city this year.

In 2021, the city reported four homicides.

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers are asking for anyone with information to come forward.

Tipsters may also be eligible for a reward of up to $3,000 in cash if their tip leads to an arrest.

