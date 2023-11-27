Tips to outsmart porch pirates this holiday season

The Middletown Division of Police provided a few tips on how to avoid “porch pirates” this holiday season.

“Porch pirates” are thieves who steal packages that are left outside.

The division suggests those who shop online to:

Track your packages.

Be available for delivery.

Require a signature for drop-off.

Choose in-store pickup.

Keep a security camera or doorbell camera pointed at your doorstep.

A previous News Center 7 report identifies two Ohio cities that were ranked among the top 10 cities with the worst package theft in the country.

According to a report by home security company Vivint, Cincinnati was ranked No. 9 and Cleveland was ranked No. 10.

The study analyzed search volumes for phrases like “package stolen” per 100,000 residents in the United States.

A few additional tips that were provided by Vivint include:

Have your packages delivered to your office rather than your home.

Opt for an Amazon locker delivery.

Opt for a smart garage door opener that allows you to open and close your garage door remotely so that deliveries can be left inside.

The data also suggests that “porch pirates” are most active during the holidays.