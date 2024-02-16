Tips for overcoming student loan debt
Tips for overcoming student loan debt
The best personal loan lenders offer borrowers the lowest rates and issue funds quickly. Here's how to find the best personal loans to meet your financial goals.
Student loan payments will resume soon, and borrowers are taking another look at their debt. Some forms of loan forgiveness are taxable. If you aren't prepared, the taxes on student loan forgiveness can be significant.
If you're a first-time home buyer, you have several options when it comes to getting a mortgage.
Cash-out refinancing is an opportunity for homeowners to take out equity in their home for improvements, debt consolidation, or other needs with a new loan.
As calls for reparations for Black Americans swell in the U.S., organizations like the NAACP are calling on the federal government to cancel student loan debt as a tier of reparations. Here's why.
The American Rescue plan exempted student loan forgiveness from taxes through 2025, but not all states followed suit.
The latest discharge included 44,000 teachers, nurses, doctors, lawyers, and others in public service jobs.
Our testers and nearly 9,000 5-star reviewers agree: The Apple AirPods give epic noise-canceling, bass-booming sound — and right now they are $60 off.
A possible government shutdown is looming again. Here's how it might affect you personally.
The best credit card rates are below the industry average of 22%, and some offer promotional APRs of 0% for limited periods of time.
Roam, an EV startup based in Kenya, has raised $24 million in a Series A round, including up to $10 million debt commitment from the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC), to scale the production of electric motorcycles and buses. The investment comes as Roam doubles down on the assembly of its Move bus model, launched last year, months after the company set up a new and larger motorcycle assembly plant. "The goal this year is to increase and get stability in terms of production to meet demand,” said Albin Wilson, Roam chief product and strategy officer.
A Y Combinator-backed startup called Cambio is bringing AI to the banking world in a surprising way: It's putting AI bots on the phone with companies and consumers. The startup began by offering an AI-powered service that negotiated debt collections on behalf of consumers, which helped around 70% of customers resolve their collections and raise their credit score, it says. Now, Cambio is taking that technology to banks and credit unions as an API that can assist them with sales calls.
Otter, the AI-powered meeting assistant that transcribes audio in real time, is adding another layer of AI to its product with today's introduction of Meeting GenAI, a new set of AI tools for meetings. Included with GenAI is an AI chatbot you can query to get information about past meetings you've recorded with Otter, an AI chat feature that can be used by teams and an AI conversation summary that provides an overview of the meeting that took place, so you don't have to read the full transcript to catch up. Although journalists and students may use AI to record things like interviews or lectures, Otter's new AI features are aimed more at those who leverage the meeting helper in a corporate environment.
Ilara Health, a Kenya-based health tech enabling private clinics to access diagnostic devices and pharmaceutical products, has secured $4.2 million debt-equity in a pre-Series A round. The funds will be used to scale operations in the East African country, and to deepen healthcare access to the masses through the rollout of a B2B health and occupational service that will enable uninsured workers access to care at its network of partner clinics for a fixed monthly fee. The $2.5 million equity round was led by DOB Equity, with the participation of the Philips Foundation and existing investors like AAIC Investment, Angaza Capital, Black Pearl Investments and Perivoli Innovations.
The 49ers made a trade that would have set most teams back for years.
Here's how to determine whether paying for discount points in exchange for a lower interest rate makes sense.
Nine specific government actions during the last 25 years pushed the national debt toward today's crisis levels. Blame Republicans, Democrats — and voters.
It's a "Choose Your Own Adventure" at 3B this fantasy baseball season. Andy Behrens breaks down the position for 2024.
Disney's standalone ESPN streaming service is coming late next year, with "the full suite" of live channels.
Pop star Taylor Swift has threatened legal action against a Florida student who set up multiple social media accounts that release real-time information as to the whereabouts of her personal aircraft. The student is actually the same guy who ran the infamous ElonJet account.