Tips for Positioning Yourself for Home Buying

KTNV - Las Vegas Scripps
0

One topic that comes up very quickly when buying a home is credit scores. Another is showing you can afford the mortgage payment. Clark County Credit Union has you covered for it all. #PaidForSegment

Recommended Stories

  • How credit history impacts car insurance rates: a comprehensive guide

    Your credit can have a positive or negative effect on your auto insurance rates. Here’s what to know so you can save money on your premiums.

  • This week in Bidenomics: The Republican attack plan emerges

    At the first Republican presidential debate, the candidates revealed how they plan to attack the incumbent in next year's general election.

  • Trump Georgia case: Here are mug shots for everyone who has surrendered

    The former president and 18 of his allies were indicted by a grand jury for allegedly orchestrating a “criminal enterprise” to subvert his 2020 election loss in Georgia.

  • Chicago sues Hyundai and Kia over TikTok trend showing how easy they are to steal

    Chicago sued the Korean automakers, hoping to force action on what has become a growing vehicle theft issue in the city.

  • Alloy, Synctera and Unit discuss the future of embedded finance at TC Disrupt

    Make opening a bank account, storing money, receiving a payment card and lending money as easy as opening a social network account. The reinvention of banking is well underway, and we’re excited to welcome three key players — Peter Hazlehurst, co-founder and CEO, Synctera; Laura Spiekerman, co-founder and president, Alloy; and Amanda Swoverland, chief compliance officer, Unit — to the Fintech Stage on September 19 at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023. In a session called “Making Money Move with Embedded Finance,” our panel will talk about how a new breed of finance infrastructure companies have the potential to turn any company into a fintech company.

  • MOVEit, the biggest hack of the year, by the numbers

    The mass-exploitation of MOVEit Transfer software has rapidly cemented itself as the largest hack of the year so far. While the full impact of the attack will likely remain untold for months to come, there are now more than 1,000 known victims of the MOVEit breach, according to cybersecurity company Emsisoft. This milestone makes the MOVEit breach not just the largest hack of 2023 — but also one of the largest in recent history.

  • Polestar 4 to feature Mobileye's hands-off, eyes-off driving tech

    Swedish electric vehicle maker Polestar wants to bring Mobileye's Chauffeur, a hands-off, eyes-off autonomous driving technology, to its Polestar 4 electric SUV coupe. The Polestar 4, which launched Friday in China and will hit global markets in 2024, comes standard with Mobileye's SuperVision advanced driver assistance system (ADAS). Polestar plans to add Chauffeur at a later date, but did not specify when.

  • I literally just got engaged, and TikTok already convinced me to buy this $6 Amazon engagement ring cleaner

    The Diamond Dazzle Stik is for all of us lazy girlies out there who love Tide-To-Go.

  • Is ‘War Games’ Homeworld 3’s secret weapon?

    Homeworld 3's coming out early next year, but here's a preview of its new roguelike co-op.

  • Score a rare 20% off a YETI cooler at REI

    As part of their Labor Day Sale starting today, REI is currently offering an enticing 20% off sale on any one full-price YETI product

  • The perfect oversized white button-down is hiding on Amazon for just $26

    It's ridiculously versatile.

  • Startups that are Ramp-ing up, and startups that are full of sh**

    Hello and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines. This is our Friday show, and we’re talking about the week’s biggest startup and tech news. This week, Mary Ann and Alex were joined by Kirsten Korosec, who we absolutely adore.

  • 'The Last of Us': See exclusive images of how the hit show's monsters came to life

    Visual effects artists reveal the secret of translating the iconic video game's scariest zombies to the Emmy-nominated HBO series.

  • Former President Trump returns to Twitter, now X, with his mugshot

    Former President Trump tweeted for the first time in more than two years on Thursday night, breaking a long silence on the platform, now known as X, that persisted into Elon Musk's chaotic takeover. Trump's first tweet since January 8, 2021 came after he was booked in an Atlanta jail on Thursday for 13 felony charges related to election interference in the state of Georgia. The former president, who is seeking reelection in 2024, tweeted shortly after his mugshot went public, an unusual and historic moment that continues to reverberate on social media.

  • Trump's first post since he was reinstated on X is his mug shot

    Former President Donald Trump is back on Twitter (now X) more than two years after he was banned from the platform in the aftermath of the January 6th Capitol riot.

  • Tips for making your next tailgate a success

    Make the most out of your next tailgate with these game-changing hacks The post Tips for making your next tailgate a success appeared first on In The Know.

  • Better.com's stock tanks after SPAC combination brings it to the public markets

    Shares of Better.com are getting hammered into the ground Thursday morning after the digital mortgage company completed its long-delayed SPAC merger and began to trade as a public company for the first time. Mortgage interest rates were lower, the housing market had not slowed so dramatically, and the company was coming off a year in which it claimed to have notched $500 million in profits.

  • Here is Trump's mug shot

    The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia has released a mug shot of former president Donald Trump after he was booked at the facility Thursday evening, on 13 felony counts stemming from his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in that state.

  • Trump legal brief: Trump turns himself in for arrest in Atlanta

    Former President Donald Trump turned himself in Thursday for arrest and processing at Atlanta’s Fulton County jail after being indicted along with 18 others for attempting to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia.

  • Best video doorbell of 2023

    Top picks from Arlo, Eufy, Ring and more, all designed to keep an eye on your doorstep.