Tips about potential school violence increased significantly in Pennsylvania in 2020-21

There was a sharp increase in reports of potential violence in schools made to a statewide tips system last school year.

The information was included in a report released Wednesday by Attorney General Josh Shapiro on calls and online tips submitted to the Safe2Say Something PA system in 2020-21. The system accepts information provided anonymously by students with safety concerns. It was authorized by the legislature and launched in January 2019 to help prevent shootings and other violence in schools.

Police respond to the shooting at Erie High School on Tuesday.

Tips to Safe2Say about "life safety" concerns, defined as matters that could put student safety and physical well-being at risk, increased by almost 5% last school year:

20.3% of all tips to Safe2Say in 2020-21.

15.7% of all tips to Safe2Say in 2019-20.

Staff in the Attorney General's office analyze Safe2Say tips and report life-safety concerns to the local school district and 911 center.

But the violence continues.

An Erie High School student was shot multiple times at the school Tuesday. The shooting occurred in a hallway at the school and apparently followed a confrontation between the victim and the shooter, Erie police said. The juvenile suspect surrendered to authorities on Wednesday.

Nationwide, there were 34 school shootings last year, compared to 10 in 2020 and 24 in both 2019 and 2018, according to Education Week, a publication and website focused on American education.

The violence is just one indication of larger youth mental health issues apparent in reports to Pennsylvania's Safe2Say system, Shapiro said.

“This is unique data, driven solely by students, and it is supported by extensive research that shows there is a mental health crisis affecting Pennsylvania children and teens," Shapiro said.

Students also reported self-violence and thoughts of self-violence to Safe2Say. Of students submitting mental health-related comments:

30% reported having suicidal thoughts,

20% reported cutting and other forms of self-harm.

Other mental health comments concerned:

Bullying and cyberbullying, 32%;

Depression and anxiety, 12%;

Anger issues, 2%.

The mental health issues are partially the result of stresses and pressures unknown by previous generations, including gun violence and social media bullying and isolation, according to the Safe2Say report.

"Expanding support for mental health in our schools will ultimately keep more students safe and help our youngest generation respond to many of the challenges they face today in a safe and healthy way," the report concluded.

One way of expanding that support would be having a mental health counselor in every school, Shapiro said.

"Hiring more counselors to serve our children will provide needed support for students and improve both school safety and educational outcomes," Shapiro said.

There have been 80,352 tips submitted to Safe2Say Something PA since its inception in 2019.

