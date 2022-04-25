Tips pour in following mysterious murder of a husband and wife in Concord, New Hampshire

The stunning murder of a couple in New Hampshire remains unsolved as of Monday, but police and prosecutors say dozens of tips are pouring in.

The bodies of Djeswende and Stephen Reid were found last week along a trail in Concord. Both had been shot to death.

The Reid family issued the following statement on Sunday:

“The children and extended family of Steve and Djeswende (Wendy) Reid wish to express our sincere gratitude to the members of the Concord Police Department, the NH State Police, the Merrimack County Sheriff’s Office, the Office of the Attorney General, and NH Fish and Game for their extraordinary efforts over the last week in the investigation of the deaths of our loved ones.

“Steve served four years in the Peace Corps in West Africa right after college. He met his future wife and soulmate Wendy, who was from West Africa, while she was studying in Washington D.C. on an athletic scholarship. They bonded over their mutual love of adventure and fitness.

“Steve and Wendy had returned three years ago to his hometown of Concord to enjoy a well-deserved retirement. Steve’s thirty-plus year career as an international development specialist in service to the world’s most vulnerable through USAID humanitarian projects could not have been made possible without the love, care and support of Wendy, who also helped recently-resettled refugees acclimate and thrive in the United States.

“As requested by the police, we ask for your support by providing any information that would be helpful to the ongoing investigation.

Lindsay and Brian Reid, and the Reid/Forey Families.”

67-year-old Stephen Reid and his wife, 66-year-old Djeswende, were found with multiple gunshot wounds in the area of the Broken Ground Trails, just off of Portsmouth Street.

On Monday, New Hampshire Assistant Attorney General Geoff Ward told Boston 25 that the AG’s office has at least 60 tips to chase and investigate.

Ward said people in the area should “remain vigilant” but he does not believe there is a threat to the public.

Story continues

The Reids were last seen at a family member’s home on Easter Sunday, according to Concord Police. They had not been heard from since last Monday.

One woman, who asked not to be publicly identified, said she is a friend of the Reid’s.

“It’s kind of blown the community away,” she said. “I’m shattered. I can’t process it.”

A preliminary investigation shows the Reids left their home in the Alton Woods apartment complex just before 2:30 p.m. on April 18 and went for a walk nearby. Their walk led them to the Broken Grounds Trails.

New Hampshire couple shot to death in Concord woods; investigation underway

The Reids were reported missing by a family member on Wednesday when Stephen did not arrive for a planned event, police said in a statement. Both of their vehicles were parked in their usual places.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW