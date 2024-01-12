Tips to prep house, family, self for cold weather with list of Abilene warming centers

There is still time to prepare your family and home for the winter cold front coming through this weekend.

The San Angelo National Weather Service station forecasts two cold airmasses entering the Big Country on Saturday afternoon and Sunday night. People can expect low temperatures in single digits, high temperatures in the 20s and 30s, and wind chill advisory until Tuesday, Jan. 16.

After the severe 2021 winter storm bringing hazardous conditions to the lower United States, the public is encouraged to take the necessary steps and safety measures to power through the cold weather.

Federal Emergency Management Agency’s #WinterReady initiative provides general winter preparedness tips to keep families safe and homes protected.

Downtown Abilene is blanketed in snow Sunday Feb. 14, 2021. Although snow is not expected this January weekend, preparing your house and family will keep everyone safe.

"Winter weather can impact roads, schools, businesses, cause power outages and disrupt our daily routines," said FEMA Region 6 Administrator Tony Robinson. "It can also cause serious health risks, so now is the time to be #WinterReady to help keep you and your families safe."

When handling things that are unfamiliar, it is best to be the most prepared you can be.

Stay alert

For up-to-date information, visit ready.gov and abilenetx.gov/eoc. Sign up for Abilene-Taylor County’s emergency alert program CodeRed to receive weather advisories, evacuation notices and more.

Text ABITAYTX to 99411 to sign up, or visit abilenetx.gov/eoc.

Pay attention to weather reports to stay informed on current weather conditions.

Prepping the house

Because Texas is not prone to seeing extreme winter weather, it is essential to keep the cold outside and the warm inside.

Winterize your home by insulating walls and water lines running along exterior walls. To minimize the risk of frozen pipes, keep faucets running at a trickle and leave cabinet doors open.

Inspect and clean fireplaces, chimneys, external dryer vents and have a safe alternate heating source available.

Protect natural gas meters by removing snow and ice with a broom or brush.

Make sure smoke detectors are working in case of emergency. Heating fires are the second leading cause of house fires in 2021. Also, have carbon monoxide alarms in place, especially if using alternative heating sources.

Keep the cold out and the warmth in! Prepping your house for the cold weather will keep you and your family safe this weekend.

When heating the house, keep anything that can burn at least three feet away from all heat sources including fireplaces, wood stoves, radiators, portable heaters and candles.

Never use a gas stove or oven to heat the house, and when utilizing space heaters, ensure the cord is not damaged and plug them directly into an outlet.

If heating bills are of concern, keep the house warm by closing doors of unused rooms, basements and vents and placing rolled towels at the bottom of doors to prevent drafts. Majority of a home’s heating energy is lost through its windows, so keep window coverings like blinds and curtains open during hours of sunlight and closed when dark to keep heat from escaping.

Other ways to save energy and money is to lower the house thermostat to 68 degrees during the day and 58 degrees when away from the home, reduce shower and bath time, lower the water heater to 120 degrees and operate washers, dryers and dishwashers only when fully loaded.

Prepping for power outages

With the last winter storm, Texans experienced loss of power affecting communication, utilities, transportation and electrically powered machines and devices.

Snow covered Abilene just before downtown power was lost in February 2021. Take the necessary precautions now to make sure you are not stuck without power.

Inventory items that rely on electricity, plan for batteries and other alternative power sources like portable chargers or power banks and have flashlights for every household member.

A refrigerator will keep food cold for about four hours, so have enough water and non-perishables (food that’s canned, dried, preserved, etc.) on hand. Good non-perishable foods to have are canned meats, beans, vegetables and fruit, boxed or dried milk and ready-to-eat grains like pretzels or crackers.

It’s recommended to have enough food, water and medicine for at least three days. Do not forget about food and water for pets!

In case of a power outage, keep freezers and refrigerators closed to keep food cold and throw away food exposed to temperatures of 40 degrees or higher for two hours or more, or that has unusual odor or color. Disconnect appliances and electronics to avoid damage from electrical surges, and make sure to have alternate plans of refrigerating medicines or powering medical devices.

If unable to heat your home, find a community location with power. Abilene’s warming shelter locations include:

Love and Care Ministries, 233 Fannin. Open Monday 6:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

Beltway Church South, 4009 Beltway South. Open Sunday Noon - 5 p.m.; Monday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Rose Park Senior Center, 2625 South 7th St. Open Sunday and Monday 8 a.m.-5 p.m. each day.

The Salvation Army, 1726 Butternut St. Saturday overnight through Tuesday morning.

Prepping for travel

Winter weather brings unforeseen challenges and risks on the road. Being prepared can help in unexpected situations.

Make sure your vehicle is in good working condition before travel. Keep the gas tank full as you can; a full tank will keep the fuel line from freezing.

Ariel McBratney clears ice from her car Tuesday near The Landing on Texas Ave. Oct. 27, 2020. While most people stayed indoors during the winter storm, McBratney had to venture Abilene's icy streets for her son's doctor's appointment.

Prepare and keep an emergency supply kit in the car that includes food, water, jumper cables, an ice scraper, a first-aid supplies, cell phone power bank, flashlights, blankets and extra clothing.

If the roads are not in good shape, consider postponing non-essential travel until roads are safe and clear. If you have to go out, make sure you are prepared for delayed time arrivals.

When driving, increase your following distance as it takes longer to slow down and stop on icy roads. It is best practice to be patient.

Preventing frostbite and hypothermia

Prolonged exposure to the cold will likely result in hypothermia and frostbite.

Frostbite causes a loss of feeling and color in the face, fingers and toes. Signs include numbness, white or pale skin and firm or waxy skin.

Hypothermia is indicated by unusually low body temperature. Temperature below 95 degrees is an emergency. Signs of hypothermia include shivering, exhaustion, confusion, memory loss, slurred speeh and drowsiness.

If you or a family member is experiencing any of these symptoms, seek medical care, but if it is unavailable, go to a warm room and warm the body focusing on the center of the body first. Try to keep dry and wrapped in warm blankets including the head and neck.

With the upcoming front this January weekend, be sure to dress for the cold weather to keep yourself safe and warm. This NOAA graphic is a visual guide on how to dress for the weather expectations.

Dress for the season. Wearing several layers of loose fitting, warm clothing is preferred rather than one layer of heavy clothing. Mittens will keep hands warmer than gloves. Wearing a hat will prevent loss of body heat from the top of the hear.

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: January freeze in the Big Country this MLK weekend, tips to prep here