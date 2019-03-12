Tips to Prevent Lyme Disease in Pregnancy

There's plenty to look forward to in the beautiful summer months ahead: Sunshine, warmer temperatures, outdoor workouts ... and ticks.

Wait, ticks? Unfortunately, yes. Ticks can show up in huge numbers in the summer, especially after a harsh winter thanks to heavy snow that helps "blanket" the little parasites, protecting them from harsh cold that usually helps control the population. This means your risk of contracting a tick-borne illness like Lyme disease from a tick bite is heightened after a bad winter, especially if you spend a lot of time outdoors.

Should you be worried about your unborn child when it comes to Lyme? Yes and no, according to tick-borne disease experts. Here's what you need to know.

Can Lyme disease harm an unborn baby?

First, the good news: Lyme disease won't affect your child in the womb as long as you get treatment, according to Jorge Parada, MD, infectious disease specialist and medical advisor with the National Pest Management Association.

"There are no reports of Lyme disease transmission from mother to fetus," Dr. Parada says. Even better: "There is no evidence that links Lyme disease in pregnant women to birth defects and there's no evidence showing that Lyme disease can be transmitted via breast milk."

If left untreated, Lyme disease contracted during pregnancy may lead to infection of the placenta and possible miscarriage.

"Lyme Disease, like any bacterial or viral infection during pregnancy, could result in a first trimester miscarriage," says Carl Smith, MD, OB-GYN with the University of Nebraska Medical Center.

That's terrifying, but catching the symptoms drastically reduces this from happening.

"No negative effects on the fetus have been found when the mother receives appropriate, timely antibiotic treatment," says Dr. Parada. Typically, treatment involves a course of antibiotics given by your doctors over 10 days to four weeks, depending on the symptoms and the amount of time the Lyme has been in your body.

What are the symptoms of Lyme disease?

One of the easiest ways to tell if you have Lyme disease is via a red rash somewhere on your body that resembles a bull's eye (think a large, red outer ring with a red dot inside).

However, not all people with Lyme will develop a rash, according to Richard Horowitz, MD, tick-borne disease specialist and author of

"Migratory muscle, nerve and joint pain—meaning that it goes from one place to another—is the hallmark of Lyme disease," he says.

Go to your doctor right away if you've been in high-risk tick areas (like with plenty of trees and tall grass) and feel severe fatigue, joint pain and inflammation, even if you don't have a telltale rash to go with it.

Can you prevent Lyme disease while pregnant with DEET?

Strong insect repellents like DEET are one way to keep ticks—and the Lyme disease they carry—at bay.

While some research has linked DEET to cardiac birth defects in animals, Dr. Smith says the benefits of using it outweigh any risks.

"The amount of DEET that would be absorbed through the placenta is very, very small, given that it acts as a barrier," he says. "It's better to use protection than to not use it."

Other EPA-registered insect repellents like Picaridin and oil of lemon eucalyptus are fine to use if you'd rather stay away from DEET.

How can I prevent Lyme disease naturally?

The most effective way to protect you and your unborn child from Lyme disease is to avoid tick bites in the first place. Stay away from tick-infested areas whenever possible and wear light-colored long pants and long sleeve shirts so ticks are easier to see, says Dr. Horowitz.

Tuck pants into your socks and your shirt into your pants to keep them from sneaking into any exposed areas. Most importantly, be sure to give your body a thorough once-over when you come back inside, even if you did use an insect repellent.

"Promptly remove any ticks that may be attached," he advises. "This is especially important in the prevention of Lyme disease because typically the tick needs to be attached for about 24 hours in order to transmit the infection."