Tips to protect deliveries from porch pirates

WYOMING, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s the busiest time of the year for package deliveries, as people turn to online shopping to buy gifts.

But state police say thieves also known as “porch pirates” are taking notice and striking communities right here in our region.

A recent report from security.org showed porch pirates stole $8 billion worth of packages from people’s steps in the past year.

Jenny Hetro retrieved some packages delivered to her doorstep in Wyoming on Friday.

“I’ve been doing a lot of online shopping. I love that it comes right to me, so I don’t have to fight the crowds or the traffic on the way to the mall,” said Jenny Hetro, of Wyoming.

Hetro lives in a generally safe community, but that doesn’t stop her from staying vigilant. She brings packages inside as soon as they arrive so a porch pirate like this one doesn’t swipe them.

“I run up and get it just because I don’t want to leave things outside. It’s never happened to me that things have been stolen but I honestly just don’t want to take the chance,” Hetro added.

This holiday season, state police are sharing tips on how to protect yourself and your packages.

They include requiring signatures on deliveries and monitoring security surveillance equipment, such as doorbell cameras.

“We don’t recommend interfering or putting yourself in harm’s way. So just be a good witness, gather as much information as you can, and call 911,” said Trooper Bill Evans, Public Information Officer, PSP-Wilkes-Barre.

This week – Governor Josh Shapiro approved new legislation, upping the consequences for porch pirates. If the item stolen is worth more than $2,000, or if it is the third subsequent offense, they will be charged with a felony.

“They’re absolutely going to be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law if they’re caught,” Trooper Evans added.

Pennsylvania is now the ninth state to adopt a law that makes porch piracy a felony. That law will go into effect in February.

