Tips from public, peculiar look and gait lead Big Isle police to suspected burglar

May 19—Hawaii County police announced today that they charged a 35-year-old Puna man with a burglary at a Volcano house.

Police received tips from the public and were able to find the suspect, Thomas Bowers, at a store in Volcano.

Court records show Bowers was caught trying to break into a "hatch type " window on surveillance video by the homeowner. The property is surrounded by thick trees.

Bowers, familiar by his gait and appearance to other officers, was identified by the surveillance video.

Police arrested him in connection with a warrant of arrest for first-degree burglary and first-degree criminal property damage.

Police conferred with prosecutors on May 12 and charged him with both offenses.

His bail was set at $20, 000.

He appeared in court Monday and is scheduled to appear in Hilo Circuit Court on May 25.