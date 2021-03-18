Tips for snagging leftover COVID vaccines in Tampa Bay

Ben Montgomery
·2 min read

If you're not yet eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in Florida, but still hoping to score an extra shot, you're not alone.

The state of play: Vaccine hunting is hard work. If you want a chance at getting the shot early, you've gotta stay organized and make time.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

  • Hunters around the state are teaming up, sharing tips and tricks to get an extra dose.

Try these tips from the Florida Vaccine Hunters group on Facebook.

  • Get organized. Members have shared spreadsheets, like this one with pharmacies, their locations, phone numbers, when to call and their likelihood of having extra doses. The group also tracks where people do end up scoring extra shots.

  • Always talk to a person. A lot of phone systems have an option to press a number for information on the vaccine. (At Publix, it's usually 5.) Don't press it. The number hangs up on you or offers an automated message that directs to a website. Learn each system so you can get to a person as quickly as possible.

  • Know what to say. If a pharmacy doesn't have any extra shots, check to see if they have a "waste avoidance list" to be on-call for any extra doses. Some do, some don't. Walmarts or pharmacies that don't have the vaccine yet are more likely to have lists.

  • Worth noting: Some places are willing to vaccinate ineligible people, but some aren't.

  • Read the room. Pharmacists are tired. Some are testier than others when asked about second doses and waitlists. Nikki Cheshire, creator of the spreadsheet and WFLA producer, noted that some who answered the phone didn't take kindly to her "worth a shot" joke.

This story first appeared in the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

Recommended Stories

  • Burberry Donates to UNICEF’s COVID-19 Vaccines Appeal

    The donation, for an unspecified amount, is Burberry's latest move in response to the pandemic. It has been making and sourcing PPE, provided funding for the development of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine and is helping to tackle food poverty in the U.K.

  • Some UK patients starting to reject AstraZeneca vaccine, GPs warn

    Doctors are worried that recent high-profile blood clot reports are fuelling vaccine hesitancy

  • France announces new Paris lockdown measures amid soaring Covid cases

    A further 34,998 new cases were recorded in France on Thursday, roughly seven-times that of the UK

  • Microsoft Unveils New Vaccine Tools to Address Earlier Failures

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. unveiled new technology to boost government and health care organizations’ vaccine management systems, including scheduling shot appointments and monitoring results, to fix shortcomings weeks after the company’s initial custom-built programs ran aground in a few states.The Microsoft Vaccine Management product released Friday is made up of features and new apps that the software company said will improve upon and fix the glitches that occurred when its previous effort, the Vaccination Registration and Application System, failed to work properly in New Jersey and Washington D.C. The new software “incorporates lessons learned from VRAS regarding scalable architecture, improved user experiences for residents and health care workers,” the company said in an email. It also uses health care standards for information transfer so data can be exported more quickly to other record systems, such as electronic medical records. The software also addresses other issues that hampered the previous option, including requiring users to pre-register before seeking a Covid-19 vaccine appointment and providing a way to proactively handle spikes in demand. Microsoft, based in Redmond, Washington, has put considerable effort over the past few years to building and promoting cloud-computing tools for health care providers, as well as selling its ability to manage complex systems that combine older programs and data sources with newer internet-based apps and information. That meant complaints about its initial custom-built vaccine management systems from high-profile politicians and unhappy patients stung. Rival Marc Benioff, chief executive officer of cloud software company Salesforce.com Inc., tried to use Microsoft’s issues to his advantage, tweeting at government officials last month that he’d be happy to replace the Microsoft vaccine cloud software for free with his company’s product. Last month, Microsoft faced three straight days of problems with the District of Columbia’s online vaccination registration as demand for the system far exceeded the ability to handle it. The outcry from frustrated residents led the company to release a statement along with the city government acknowledging “that our efforts have fallen short” and vowing to address the problems. Vaccine registration the following week went more smoothly.In New Jersey, Governor Phil Murphy complained about significant glitches in the state’s Microsoft-built vaccination scheduling system, which was marred by issues for weeks after it was rolled out, though that system has also since been fixed. Iowa had announced it would use Microsoft for its vaccination system, but backed out of the contract a week later. For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • QAnon: A quarter of Republicans in favour of conspiracy theory cult, poll finds

    Twenty-four per cent of GOP voters tell researchers they hold positive opinion of movement whose members attacked US Capitol

  • The Backstory: In Georgia, murders, misogyny and racism intertwined tragically

    "While people were debating what this guy's motives were, what defines a hate crime, my community was weeping. It was breaking us."

  • Russian proxies 'helped produce a documentary that aired on a US television network' last year, intelligence report says

    The documentary appears to have aired on the Trump-aligned One America News Network and purports to detail Ukrainian corruption.

  • Secret Service stop armed man near Kamala Harris’ DC residence

    Guns and ammunition found in man’s car, reports say

  • Officials: Man in critical condition after being shot by county police

    A man is in the hospital after a Baltimore County officer shot him outside of a police station in Baltimore City.

  • 102-year-old World War II vet killed with axe in home invasion, California cops say

    Police said they don’t believe the accused attacker had ties to the murdered veteran.

  • Wanted Arizona man who hid in desert for months is arrested

    Deputies aided by Border Patrol agents and state police arrested Marana-area resident David Whitaker on Monday after finding him living in a shack he had constructed, the Pinal County Sheriff's Office said. Online court records didn't show a defense lawyer for Whitaker who could comment on the allegations against him.

  • Joe Biden trips and stumbles three times boarding Air Force One

    President Joe Biden stumbled three times and fell on the steps of Air Force One on Friday, prompting fresh questions about his health. The 78-year-old - the oldest president in US history - appeared to struggle as he boarded the presidential plane. It was not immediately clear what tripped Mr Biden up the first time, but shortly after recovering he fell twice more before dusting himself off. Security officials, meanwhile, looked on with concern from the ground. The president recovered to give a salute at the top of the stairs before departing to meet with Asian American community leaders in the wake of the massage parlour massacre in Atlanta, Georgia. In November, the commander-in-chief suffered a hairline fracture in his right foot while playing with his rescue dog Major, requiring him to wear an orthopedic boot for several weeks. Mr Biden, who has said he uses a Peloton bike to keep fit, often makes a point of jogging in a show of his fitness.

  • Two more Proud Boys leaders arrested by the FBI over Capitol riot

    Authorities have now charged 13 members of far-right group over Capitol attack

  • I tried Martha Stewart's trick for the ultimate grilled cheese, and I found a way to make it even better

    I tried the famous foodie's hack for making gooey, delicious grilled-cheese sandwiches. The great trick involves a super-common fridge condiment.

  • Biden's Education Secretary just canceled $1 billion of student-loan debt for about 72,000 defrauded borrowers

    Miguel Cardona's first major act reverses a Trump-era policy, providing about $1 billion of cancelation for student loans related to fraud.

  • 'Gone in the blink of an eye': Alabama family escapes minutes before suspected twister flattens home

    A group of about a dozen homes in Autauga County, Alabama, received major damage.

  • How effective is the first shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine?

    UPS employees roll out first doses of the Pfizer vaccine at the UPS hub in Louisville, Ky., on Dec. 13, 2020. Michael Clevenger/Getty ImagesAs the COVID-19 vaccines reach more people across the country, some people have asked: Could we delay the second dose of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to allow more people to be vaccinated more quickly? And, how safe am I after my first dose? As an immunologist, I hear this question frequently. The answer is that a single dose is very effective – but I would add that you should still get both doses. The issue is important, however, not only for your personal health but also for the country’s health as leaders figure out how to ensure there’s enough vaccine for everyone who wants one. Medical workers vaccinate medical staff members against COVID-19 on Dec. 20, 2020, in Tel Aviv. Amir Levy/Getty Images Good news from abroad A recent study in Israel showed that a single dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is highly effective, up to 85%. The Sheba Medical Center reported its experience with vaccinating its nearly 10,000 staff members with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Vaccination there started Dec. 19, 2020, which coincided with the third wave of COVID-19 in Israel. The researchers looked to see the rate of reduction in SARS-CoV-2 infection and COVID-19 disease after vaccination. By Jan. 24, 2021, 7,214 health care workers there had received a first dose, and 6,037 had received the second dose. Altogether, there were 170 cases of infection between Dec. 19, 2020, and Jan. 24, 2021. Of those, 89 people, or 52%, were unvaccinated; 78 people, or 46%, tested positive after the first dose; and three, or 2%, tested positive after the second dose. This is consistent with a reanalysis of the phase 3 clinical trial data reported in 2020 in the New England Journal of Medicine. In that study, the 52% protection from the first dose included infections that occurred in the first 10 days after vaccination, when one would not expect the vaccine to have had time to generate protective anti-spike antibodies. Using the data from the published study of the Pfizer vaccine, Public Health England determined that vaccine efficacy was 89% for 15-21 days after dose 1 – and before dose 2 on day 21. The range was between 52% and 97%. For days 15-28, or up to the first week after the second dose, protection from the first dose was estimated at 91%. The range for this was between 74% and 97%. A second dose would not be expected to confer immunity within that time. Bottom line So what do we know? The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urges people to get both doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. You should be reassured that even after a single dose of either of those vaccines, you have very high levels of protection after your body has time to build immunity, about a week. The scheduled second dose of these vaccines makes them even more effective, but at a time where vaccine supplies are limited, there’s a lot to be said about prioritizing the first dose for the most people. [Deep knowledge, daily. Sign up for The Conversation’s newsletter.]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: William Petri, University of Virginia. Read more:Delaying second COVID-19 vaccine doses will make supplies last longer but comes with risksA majority of vaccine skeptics plan to refuse a COVID-19 vaccine, a study suggests, and that could be a big problem William Petri receives funding from National Institutes of Health, the Gates Foundation and Regeneron.

  • Former Cuomo aide says the governor once joked that he would 'mount' her if he were a dog: report

    Lindsey Boylan told The New Yorker that she was "grossed out" by Cuomo's comment and didn't reply at the time.

  • The ex-wife of a key Trump employee investigated by prosecutors says the company controls people by 'compensating you with homes and things'

    Prosecutors are reportedly trying to "flip" a loyal Trump Organization employee with numerous financial entanglements with the company itself.

  • Woman Finally Caught After Double Hit on Two Israelis in a High-End Mexico City Restaurant

    La Silla RotaIn July 2019, two Israeli underworld figures sat down with Vanessa Ballar Fallas at a Mexico City restaurant. At one point during their meeting, Ballar Fallas took a phone call and, moments later, two assailants approached the table and shot both men dead from close range. Ballar Fallas then calmly got up, walked out of the restaurant, and disappeared—until now.According to reports from Mexico, Ballar Fallas was arrested on Thursday for allegedly masterminding the killing of the two men. The pair, Alon Azulay and Benjamin Yeshurun Sutchi, were reportedly in Mexico City to collect a $14.5 million money laundering debt that she had with them. But the shady deal was entangled with Mexico City’s brutal cartels, and the men were aware they were in danger ahead of the meeting.Messages on cellphones recovered at the scene—a restaurant at the luxury Plaza Arts Mall—reportedly revealed that the victims only agreed to meet in person if it all happened in a busy public place. Ballar Fallas reserved the table where Azulay and Sutchi were shot, and was there to meet them before all hell broke loose in the building. Cellphone video of the incident showed panicked diners hiding under tables from the gunfire.Este es un recuento de los hechos ocurridos en la plaza Artz al sur de la #CDMX.📹 @AztecaNoticias #EsDeMañana con @AlejandroBrofft y @luigicantu | https://t.co/aTkQJpFqLg pic.twitter.com/XUM5nuGudu— adn40 (@adn40) July 28, 2019 Ballar Fallas, known by the moniker “La Güera,” is believed by investigators to have lured Sutchi and Azulay to the restaurant with the promise of giving them millions of dollars of laundered money. In a Friday statement, the Mexico City Attorney General’s Office reportedly described her as “trusted partner” of the leadership of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, which has been blamed for organizing the assassinations.The newspaper El Universal reported that the Jalisco New Generation Cartel had attempted to use the two Israelis to launder the millions but came to believe that the two weren’t going to give them their share, so allegedly arranged the hit job using Ballar Fallas and hired guns.At the time of the murders, the shooters were named as Esperanza Gutierrez, a 33-year-old woman, and 23-year-old male Mauricio Hiram. They are both believed to have belonged to the Tláhuac Cartel, which is reportedly allied to the larger Jalisco New Generation Cartel. Gutierrez was arrested moments after the July 2019 hit, whereas Hiram wasn’t tracked down and arrested until September of that year.Israel’s embassy in Mexico said the two dead men had previous criminal records in both Israel and Mexico, and Mexican police have noted that the evidence suggested that the shooting was linked to a financial dispute between criminal groups with connections to the Israeli mafia.“The event yesterday leads us to relate the facts with a settling of scores among criminal groups and/or organized crime,” Ulíses Lara López, a spokesman for the city prosecutor’s office, said in 2019. “It could be a settling of scores in the Israeli mafia, which is why a complete identification [of the victims] was possible, along with their criminal records.”In August 2019, Mexico asked Interpol for help in finding Ballar Fallas. On Thursday, a year and eight months after she allegedly masterminded the deadly hit job, she was finally tracked down in Mexico City.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.