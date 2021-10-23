Tips sought in defacing of mural in Boyertown

Oct. 23—Crime Alert Berks County, a citizen crime-fighting group, is offering cash rewards of up to $10,000 to anyone supplying tips that lead to an arrest in this case or any other case or crime.

Offense: Vandalism

Date and time: Oct. 6, 2021

Location: 309 E. Philadelphia Ave., Boyertown

Suspect: None

Police synopsis: The Eastern Berks Regional Police Department is investigating a criminal mischief incident. A large mural was defaced on the side of the Rita's Water Ice building. The mural depicted a "No Place for Hate" theme, and was defaced with paint or similar material, and tagged with the name a group or website. The cost to restore this original artwork to it's previous condition is estimated to be in excess of $10,000.