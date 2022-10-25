Tips sought to ID Grants Pass carjacking suspect

Oct. 25—Grants Pass police are asking for tips to identify a suspect who allegedly tried to pull a woman from her driver's seat near an ice cream shop before bystanders intervened.

At 11:33 a.m. Monday, a suspect described as a white man in his 20s with short brown hair and a slender build tried to pull a 66-year-old Grants Pass woman from her vehicle near Udders Ice Cream and Gelato in the 1800 block of Northeast Seventh Street, according to a news advisory issued Tuesday by the police department.

The suspect was wearing blue jeans, boots and a dark hooded sweatshirt from Diamond Lake with writing on the back, "To Fish or Not to Fish."

The suspect first tried pulling on the victim's arm while she was seated in the vehicle, then tried to grab the woman's keys, according to police.

Two male bystanders stepped in to intervene, which thwarted the carjacking.

The suspect fled on foot. Police say "evidence was discovered nearby," but the suspect has not been located.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Grants Pass police at 541-450-6260 and reference case No. 22-46794.