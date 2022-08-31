Tips sought in Lenawee County trailer thefts

ADRIAN — Several law enforcement agencies within Lenawee County have taken reports during August of various trailers being stolen. Crime Stoppers of Lenawee County is seeking information from the public to help solve the cases.

The suspect vehicle is described as a dark gray, 3/4-ton Dodge Ram Crew Cab pickup. The suspect vehicle was stopped by Monroe County sheriff's deputies on Aug. 28 but fled the traffic stop and was last seen headed at a high rate of speed southbound on Petersburg Road near Brewer Road in Dundee Township. Monroe County authorities provided an image of the driver of the vehicle.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers of Lenawee County, either by calling 517-266-6161 or by submitting a tip online at www.p3tips.com/431. You can leave your tip anonymously. Any tips that lead to the arrest of the responsible person or persons will earn the tipster a cash reward.

Crime Stoppers is an organization made up of police, media and community members.

