Tips sought in Oct. 5 double homicide

Oct. 12—The son of a couple found shot to death on Oct. 6 remains a person of interest but the Johnson County Sheriff's Office continues to solicit tips from anyone who may have additional information on the crimes.

JCSO detectives arrested Samuel Paul Scarlett, 28, on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle. He remains jailed in Johnson County in lieu of $100,000 bond.

Detectives located the truck, which belonged to Scarlett's parents, on Friday in the parking lot of Texas Health Huguley Hospital Fort Worth South and located and arrested Scarlett in the hospital at that time. Sheriff Adam King said it is believed that Scarlett left the crime scene in the truck.

JCSO deputies on Oct. 6 responded to a home in the 1700 block of Don Lee Road near Joshua. Upon entry, they found the bodies of Mike Scarlett, 66, and Kay Scarlett, 68, both the victims of gunshot wounds. Deputies responded to the same address on Oct. 5 in reference to a welfare check. A family member unable to reach the couple by phone called the sheriff's office. Deputies were unable to contact anyone at the residence on that day, King said.

Upon returning the following day, after having been contacted by another family member, deputies found an open back door and entered the home at which time they found the couple deceased.

King on Tuesday called Samuel Scarlett "a person of interest in the double homicide investigation" but added that detectives are still working many leads in the ongoing investigation. King on Wednesday added that he is awaiting results on evidence sent for testing.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to call JCSO at 817-556-6058 or submit a tip to Crimestoppers.