Tips sought to find stolen bounce houses

Oct. 5—The Jackson County Sheriff's Office is asking for tips to find a stolen trailer containing about $35,000 worth of bounce houses for children.

A white Cargo Mate trailer containing three inflatables was stolen in the Ruch area overnight Saturday, according to a Jackson County Sheriff's Office Facebook post. The trailer alone was valued at $6,000.

Two of the stolen inflatables are described as slides, and one is an obstacle course.

Anyone with information on the stolen children's play structures, or anyone who spots the trailer is asked to call Jackson County Sheriff's Office dispatchers at 541-776-7206 and refer to case No. 21-5240.