Tips for surviving a high-rise fire
AccuWeather's Jillian Angeline sat down with the Fire Department of the City of New York for tips on how to stay safe if you live in a high-rise apartment building.
AccuWeather's Jillian Angeline sat down with the Fire Department of the City of New York for tips on how to stay safe if you live in a high-rise apartment building.
The farmer at Goat Daddy’s Farm posted a video to Facebook about what happened. Here’s more.
La Plata County Sheriff/HandoutA Colorado dad convicted of murdering his son after the 13-year-old discovered photos of him in women’s underwear eating feces from a diaper has been sentenced to 48 years in prison.Mark Redwine, 59, was found guilty of second-degree murder and child abuse in July after he killed his son, Dylan, inside his Durango, Colorado, home on Nov. 18, 2012. The teen was on a court-ordered visit for Thanksgiving when Redwine snapped after him and his older brother—after the p
The suspect of a high school shooting in Arlington, Texas, that injured four was previously bullied because of his family’s wealth, a family spokeswoman said.
Dallas County Sheriff's OfficeA bizarre saga in Missouri involving a missing woman who was seen being held captive in a cage has taken a baffling turn as the house where she was apparently kept burned to the ground—immediately after authorities discovered it had been boobytrapped.The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office said the fire at the home in Windyville, an unincorporated Ozarks community about 160 miles from Kansas City, occurred Monday night, according to the Springfield News-Leader. That’s mo
Jannique Martinez says her family has had to endure recordings of loud, screeching monkey noises and recordings of racial slurs directed toward their Virginia Beach, Va., home since July. But police, citing no physical confrontation or verbal threats, have said there is nothing they can do.
A former SS guard, now 100 years old, hobbled into a German courtroom on a walking frame on Thursday to face charges of helping to send more than 3,000 people to their deaths in a Nazi concentration camp during World War Two. Prosecutors say Josef S., a member of the Nazi party's paramilitary SS, contributed to the deaths of 3,518 people at the Sachsenhausen concentration camp by regularly standing guard in the watchtower between 1942 and 1945. Some people interned in Sachsenhausen were murdered with Zyklon-B, the poison gas also used in other extermination camps where millions of Jews were killed in the Holocaust.
The alleged offenders can be seen on cellphone video running out of the store.
The social media tag #justiceforTrent was started following Millsap High School senior Trent Irwin’s assault. One classmate has been charged.
As it turns out, a super-popular cable news host railing against Covid mitigation measures to millions of Americans for months isn't so great for society
Brian Laundrie, the fiancée of Gabby Petito, has been missing for nearly two weeks. Police have been looking in the Carlton Reserve.
The accused turned down a plea deal.
Authorities have been unable to find Gabby Petito's fiancé after searching a Florida nature reserve, a strong indication he left state, they said.
Khaby Lame reportedly posted "say no to racism" on TikTok and Instagram, and he said he lost followers as a result.
Armed Black Americans of the militant group NFAC marched against police brutality in 2020. Now the group's leader is in prosecutors' crosshairs.
The student accused in the Timberview High School shooting in Arlington, Texas grabbed a gun from a backpack after teachers broke up a fight between him and another student, the arrest warrant says.
Uniforms, flags and documents are found in a police search in the Brazilian city of Rio de Janeiro.
“This innocent 15-year-old did not bully Tim (Simpkins), 18-year-old senior - or deserve to be in the hospital fighting for his life,” a GoFundMe page for the wounded student’s family says.
Timothy Simpkins, 18, turned himself in to police hours after the shooting. His family says he was bullied and robbed before the incident.
A woman died and a man was wounded on Thursday in a central Florida shooting that has been deemed part of an attempted suicide pact, authorities said.
Baltimore County authorities dropped charges of attempted murder against the 19-year-old man police had accused of opening fire at Towson University last month after prosecutors said they don’t have direct evidence the teen pulled the trigger. Prosecutors dropped seven criminal charges against Samuel Nnam of Greenbelt during a preliminary hearing Friday in Baltimore County District Court. The ...