Tips on winterizing your home for the winter season

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Western Electric shared tips on how homeowners can winterize their home for the winter season as it could help them in the long run.

According to Western Electric, nine out of 10 problems they see is related to heater issues and they said it’s due to the filter not being changed.

“It’s just as important to take care of your unit in the winter as it is in the summer because it does lengthen the lifespan of your unit, but it also helps your home as efficient as possible,” Valeria Martinez, director of sales at Western Electric said.

Martinez shared the following tips when it comes to winterizing your home:

Call a professional to get your system services.

Check your ductwork and insulation.

Check fire alarms and carbon monoxide detector.

Add weather strips.

Check and cover your pipes.

One El Paso homeowner said he winterizes his home every year, but you never know what can happen.

“We had carbon monoxide leaking and my alarms went off the house. Fortunately, there was nobody here,” Tony Issa, the homeowner said.

Issa then reached out to a professional who told him he had a small gas leak even though the heater wasn’t turned on.

He said that the continuous work of preparing his home for the winter season has paid off, but with his bill not costing too much.

Issa said that sometimes people don’t take it seriously enough to prepare their home.

According to the KTSM weather team, El Paso has only dipped below freezing a handful of times as we are still unseasonably warm.

The weather team also said the colder months of the year are on the way as on average, February is typically the coldest month of the year.

