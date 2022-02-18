After tipsters recognize his photo, Athol man charged in breach at US Capitol

Federal court documents, supplied by the FBI, include this photo of a man identified by authorities at Vincent Gillespie of Athol.

ATHOL — An Athol man was arrested by federal agents Friday after he was identified through photographs as one of the protesters who allegedly assaulted law enforcement officers during the breach at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Vincent J. Gillespie, 60, was taken into custody by a task force from the FBI's Boston division. Athol police assisted in the arrest, which occurred without incident, according to the FBI.

Gillespie's arrest followed the distribution of photographs taken at the Capitol on Jan. 6. Several people contacted authorities to said they recognized Gillespie, according to the FBI.

Court documents outline Gillespie's alleged involvement.

According to the FBI, investigators determined that for about 15 minutes Gillespie was among rioters in the Lower West Terrace who took part in verbal and physical confrontations with officers.

The FBI wrote: "At one point, he gained control of a police shield as he approached the officers. Gillespie used the shield to ram the law enforcement officers, continuing to scream 'traitor' and 'treason' at the police. He also grabbed a law enforcement officer by the arm and attempted to pull him into the crowd."

Gillespie is charged in a criminal complaint filed in the District of Columbia with assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers, civil disorder, engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds, and related offenses.

He was due to be arraigned in federal court.

In September, photos of a suspect, now identified by the FBI as Gillespie, were distributed on social media by federal investigators.

At the time, authorities said the man was wearing a hooded sweatshirt with a “Berkshire Nautilus” logo — from a health club in Pittsfield.

NEW PHOTOS: The #FBI needs help identifying this man involved in the alleged assault of federal officers at the U.S. Capitol. If you recognize this individual in photograph #141, submit a tip to 1-800-CALL-FBI or https://t.co/48YS0b0hkh. Learn more: https://t.co/aJZDOjp63B pic.twitter.com/0Q4PK127gP — FBI Boston (@FBIBoston) September 8, 2021

