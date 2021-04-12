Tipton County man arrested on felony charges involving a minor

Ken de la Bastide, The Herald Bulletin, Anderson, Ind.
·2 min read

Apr. 12—ANDERSON — A Tipton County man, already out on bond for felony charges of child molesting, has been arrested on new charges.

Aaron Vasquez, 42, of Windfall was arrested by Elwood police on Sunday on preliminary felony charges of sexual misconduct with a minor; vicarious sexual gratification; child solicitation; and dissemination of material harmful to minors.

The Madison County Prosecutor's Office was given an additional 72 hours to file formal charges.

Vasquez was charged in Tipton County in 2016 while residing in Elwood on four felony counts of child molestation and sexual battery, including sexual battery of a person who is mentally disabled or deficient and unable to consent.

A trial date of June 15 has been set in Tipton County.

Vasquez was out on bond in connection with the Tipton County charges when he was arrested by Elwood police and the prosecutor's office requested an elevated bond.

The probable cause affidavit states a 15-year-old girl said the incidents started in March 2020 and took place at locations in both Windfall and Elwood.

She said during the Kids Talk interview that it began with Vasquez fondling her and increased to her fondling him and eventually to sexual intercourse.

The girl said the incidents happened at several houses and in Vasquez's vehicle and at times they smoked marijuana together.

The court document states the last incident took place the first week of April when Vasquez picked her up at approximately 3:30 a.m. in his vehicle and they had sexual intercourse twice after smoking marijuana.

Vasquez declined to be interviewed by Elwood police on the advice of his attorney.

In the 2016 Tipton County case, Vasquez is accused of molesting an 11-year-old girl in 2013, according to a probable cause affidavit.

After being confronted by the girl's mother, Vasquez admitted to molesting the child, telling the mother he had struggled "with lust his whole life" but that he had "made himself stop," according to the affidavit.

The victim's mother's boyfriend told police Vasquez made the same admission during a conversation between the two men.

During an interview with the Tipton County Department of Child Services in February, the victim told investigators that Vasquez had touched her inappropriately multiple times while the two were alone.

Criminal Magistrate Kevin Eads set bond at $50,000 full cash during Vasquez's initial Monday court appearance.

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.

