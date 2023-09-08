Tipton County teacher charged with rape of child

COVINGTON, Tenn. — A Tipton County teacher who was under investigation after allegations of inappropriate contact with children under 18 was arrested on Friday.

Alissa McCommon was charged with rape of a child and is being held on a $25,000 bond.

McCommon, a teacher at Challenger Academy, was suspended without pay on Aug. 24 after a parent came forward with allegations, district leadership said.

According to the Covington Police Department, multiple juvenile victims have come forward stating that they became friends with their former teacher, then began playing video games and interacting with her on social media.

She allegedly sent inappropriate photographs to these juveniles and requested sexual relations with the victims.

McCommon is accused of having a sexual encounter with a boy age 12 years or under at her home in 2021, according to Covington Police Chief Donna Turner.

“It is unbearable. It’s unspeakable and it’s 100 percent preventable. I think that’s why the detectives and we are so passionate about making sure victims are okay,” said Chief Turner.

During the investigation, McCommon admitted to communicating inappropriately with former students, Covington Police said.

There has been no evidence found that any of the allegations occurred on any school campus.

McCommon’s attorneys say that she maintains her innocence.

“We believe that it’s borderline a witch hunt on social media and that’s frustrating to us,” said Defense Attorney, Jere Mason. “What we’re asking is that the public be patient and allow the justice system to do it’s job and not create further persecution on the alleged victims or on the family of the defendant.”

The Tipton County Sheriff’s Office detectives began working with the Covington Police detectives after receiving information regarding a juvenile who was exposed to the same allegations within the county.

Detectives are still interviewing witnesses and determining victims in the case according to Covington Police. They say that the investigation is still ongoing and additional charges are expected.

She is scheduled to appear in General Sessions Court on Oct. 13.

Resources are being provided to the victims, according to Chief Turner.

