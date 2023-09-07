Tipton County teacher investigated, accused of inappropriate contact with children
A Tipton County teacher is under investigation by law enforcement after allegations of inappropriate contact with children under 18.
A Tipton County teacher is under investigation by law enforcement after allegations of inappropriate contact with children under 18.
Iowa State's starting QB last year faces a permanent loss of NCAA eligibility.
It was another rough day in court for Christine Costner. On Wednesday, a judge ordered her to pay Kevin Costner $14,237.50 in legal fees.
Kardashian said she wasn't prepared for "urgent fetal surgery."
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have released a joint statement about their divorce after four years of marriage — as nasty narratives around the split emerge.
Drunk driver in Nebraska calls 911 to report wrong-way driver, not realizing it's him. Tells officer, 'I must have missed an exit.'
Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, ByteDance, Meta and Microsoft now have until March to make sure certain services comply with strict EU rules around their ecosystems. The Digital Markets Act doesn't apply to Samsung for the time being.
We want you to start your fantasy football week off on the right foot. To help make that happen, we’re making some changes to Fantasy Football Live this season!
The biggest news stories this morning: The Android logo gets a new look, 50 attorneys general urge Congress to fight AI-generated child sexual abuse images, United Airlines grounded flights for an hour after a bad software update.
Global ticketing giant See Tickets has disclosed a data breach affecting customers’ credit card information for the second time in the past 12 months. See Tickets, owned by Vivendi Ticketing, confirmed the latest breach in a filing with Maine’s attorney general this week. The ticketing company said that it became aware of “unusual activity” on its e-commerce websites in May. An investigation carried out by an unnamed cybersecurity firm discovered that hackers "inserted multiple instances of malicious code into a number of its e-commerce checkout pages.”
YouTuber James Charles caught flack from commenters after he uploaded a video dedicated to recreating Korean beauty looks, but featured makeup references from Japanese and Chinese influencers.
The attorneys general in all 50 U.S. states, plus four territories, signed onto a letter calling for Congress to take action against AI-enabled child sexual abuse material (CSAM). "While internet crimes against children are already being actively prosecuted, we are concerned that AI is creating a new frontier for abuse that makes such prosecution more difficult," the letter says. "Whether the children in the source photographs for deepfakes are physically abused or not, creation and circulation of sexualized images depicting actual children threatens the physical, psychological, and emotional wellbeing of the children who are victimized by it, as well as that of their parents," the letter reads.
Any doubters surprised that the Idol was recently handpicked to tour with her idols Guns N' Roses has not been paying attention for the past 18 years.
Antony is in his second season with Manchester United, and played 81 minutes in the club's loss to Arsenal on Sunday.
It's common for kids to have a meltdown after school. Here's why it happens — and how to handle it in the moment, according to experts.
While it’s true that the last year in crypto has seen fraud, meltdowns, and layoffs that triggered sequential failures of crypto companies, that’s largely of those failed companies’ own making. As it stands, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), influenced by narrative gravity instead of the 30,000-foot view of the promise of blockchain technology, is regulating crypto aggressively through overreach and enforcement actions rather than contributing to thoughtful policymaking. Blockchains have created a new internet and crypto is a foundational layer to the future of global commerce and banking, communication, and individual ownership.
Two big names have already agreed to pay more than $15 billion to resolve lawsuits and the numbers are expected to get a lot higher before it's all over.
Kevin Costner takes the stand against Christine Costner during divorce hearing where his "Yellowstone" departure was a big topic as he discussed his finances.
A global law enforcement operation this week took down and dismantled the notorious Qakbot botnet, touted as the largest U.S.-led financial and technical disruption of a botnet infrastructure. The law enforcement operation, named “Operation Duck Hunt,” saw the FBI and its international partners seize Qakbot's infrastructure located in the United States and across Europe. The U.S. Department of Justice, which ran the operation alongside the FBI, also announced the seizure of more than $8.6 million in cryptocurrency from the Qakbot cybercriminal organization, which will soon be made available to victims.
Everything you need to know about the day in sports.
The rise of unemployment in August came from more Americans entering the labor market. What this means for the US economy in the months ahead remains a bit of an open question, but suggests we could see a better balance between labor supply and demand coming into focus.