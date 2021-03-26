Tipton man arrested on child pornography charges

Mar. 26—TIPTON — A Tipton man was arrested after police say a computer repair store discovered what appeared to be several images and videos of child pornography on his computer.

James D. Rippy, 67, is currently being held without bond at the Tipton County Jail, facing three counts of child exploitation, all Level 4 felonies, and one count of possession of child pornography, a Level 5 felony.

Rippy was taken into police custody earlier this month after authorities served a search warrant at his residence in the Hartwick Apartment complex, located in the 400 block of Ash Street in Tipton.

But due to a medical condition at the time, Rippy was taken without incident to a nearby hospital and had not yet been placed under arrest pending further investigation.

According to a probable cause affidavit filed through the Tipton Circuit Court, employees at a local Best Buy contacted authorities in early February after observing several images of "young females estimated to be under 12 years of age in states of nudity and engaging in sexual acts."

After obtaining a search warrant for the laptop, police also located several videos of young females and males interacting sexually with adults, as well as videos and images of bestiality, the affidavit noted.

In all, police discovered over 1,000 images and videos related to the investigation on Rippy's computer, court records indicated, with most of the activity taking place between February 2018 and August 2019.

Along with the images, authorities also located several searches on the internet website Bing.com, including "nude preteen," "child models in bikinis," nude little girl sites" and other more graphic material, the affidavit stated.

The affidavit also stated that Rippy admitted to police that he personally viewed and downloaded the images of child pornography and bestiality and that he was "interested in young appearing girls" around the age of 15 and that he probably possessed "a few hundred" images across his devices.

He also admitted, court records noted, that he was the only person that possessed and was responsible for the material but that he had never physically abused or molested any children.

Rippy's initial hearing in Tipton Circuit Court is still pending.