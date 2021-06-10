Tipton man arrested for creating bomb

Jun. 10—TIPTON — A citizen's tip led to the arrest of a Tipton man yesterday after he allegedly created a bomb and left it near a mall complex.

According to a media release by the Tipton Police Department, Ian M. Turner, 32, is now facing charges of possession of a destructive device, a Level 5 felony, and criminal recklessness, a Level 6 felony, for his role in the incident.

The charges stem from a concerned citizen notifying authorities last Monday of a "suspicious backpack left by someone in an inconspicuous location near the Side Street Mall," the release noted.

Police eventually seized that backpack, and no one was hurt in the process.

During a search of the backpack, materials to manufacture an improvised explosive device (IED) were located inside, the release indicated, and the Kokomo Police Department Bomb Squad was contacted and took possession of the backpack for safe disposal.

Officers also located other identifying information inside that eventually linked the backpack to Turner, the release indicated.

Turner is being held without bond at the Tipton County Jail, and his initial hearing is still pending.

Anyone with additional information about this incident is urged to contact Capt. Davin Nichols at 765-675-2152 or Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS.