Tipton man arrested after lengthy SWAT standoff

Jun. 10—TIPTON — A Tipton man was arrested without incident on Wednesday afternoon after a nearly three-hour standoff with authorities at his Market Road residence.

According to a Tipton County Sheriff's Department media release, Eric O. Schulenburg, 36, is now facing two charges of criminal recklessness-shooting a firearm into an inhabited dwelling or other building where people are likely to gather, both Level 5 felonies, for his alleged role in the incident.

Around 11 a.m. Wednesday, deputies responded to a residence in the 1100 block of Market Road in reference to shots fired into a pole building, the release stated.

As deputies arrived on scene, they met with the homeowner, who told authorities that he was in the building when he heard gunfire and that the building had numerous bullet holes in it.

He also told police that he believed Schulenburg, his neighbor, was the alleged shooter, the release indicated.

At that time, deputies began taking photos of the damage when more gunshots were fired, the release stated.

Additional officers from the Tipton Police Department and TCSD later arrived on scene and observed Schulenburg exit the front door of his residence, look around and then go back inside.

After several attempts to establish contact, the Indiana State Police Emergency Response Team was brought in for assistance, the release noted, and Schulenberg was taken into custody without further incident shortly after 2 p.m.

Schulenberg is being held without bond at the Tipton County Jail, and his initial hearing is still pending.