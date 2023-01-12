Tipton man arrested for sexual misconduct with 8-year-old

Jan. 12—TIPTON — Police arrested a Tipton man earlier this month after they say he inappropriately touched an 8-year-old female last summer at a residence in Tipton County.

David D. Forkner, 32, is now facing two Level 5 felonies of sexual misconduct with a minor for his alleged role in the incident, per court documents.

Last November, the alleged victim in the case told authorities Forkner touched her breasts at least "two or three" times, with some of those times reportedly being underneath her clothing, according to a probable cause affidavit filed through the Tipton County Prosecutor's Office.

During an interview earlier this month with investigators, Forkner reportedly admitted to inappropriately touching the girl, but stated his actions were accidental, the affidavit indicated.

During that same interview, Forkner reportedly asked for an attorney at first, but he then continued to speak with investigators after doing so.

At one point in his interview, per court documents, Forkner stated, "OK, it's getting to the point where we both know I did something that I'm not proud of. ... I'll confess. There are a couple times I did touch (the girl's) chest. ... I'm so sorry. ... I'm so sorry to (the girl). I'm so sorry to myself."

Forkner reportedly added he didn't know why he allegedly touched the girl's chest area but that he was sorry for hurting her and didn't do it for "sexual satisfaction," court records indicated.

Court documents indicate Forkner was released this week from the Tipton County Jail under the condition of pretrial supervision. He has his next hearing in the case March 20 inside Tipton Circuit Court.

Speaking in a media release about Forkner's arrest, TPD Chief Jeff Stout stated the department's officers take allegations like the ones against the defendant very seriously and investigate them to the fullest extent possible.

"The youth of this community deserve to be safe at home, at school, at work, and in public," Stout stated in the release. "The Tipton Police Department continues to work alongside all of our community, educational, and investigative partners to prevent and prosecute these types of incidents."