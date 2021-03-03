Tipton man taken into custody for child pornography

Mar. 3—TIPTON — Police took a Tipton man into custody Tuesday morning after a computer repair store discovered what appeared to be images of child pornography on one of his devices.

According to a Tipton County Police Department media release, the man — whose identity will not be released by the Tribune pending formal charges through the Tipton County Prosecutor's Office — was served a warrant around 9:15 a.m. Tuesday in relation to the incident at his residence in the Hartwick Apartment complex, in the 400 block of Ash Street.

Due to the proximity of the other housing units, heavy vehicle traffic and out of an abundance of caution, the release added that several residents of the same complex were removed briefly from their homes prior to and while authorities were actively serving the warrant.

After those residents were safely removed from the location, authorities conducted a search of the man's apartment, where they located and seized multiple items of "evidence," the release noted.

That evidence will now be examined to determine if there are any images of child pornography or child exploitation materials on them.

Police also detained the unidentified man, and he was transported without incident to an area hospital for evaluation due to a pre-existing medical condition.

Agencies and other organizations involved in the investigation or that aided authorities Tuesday include the Tipton Police Department, Kokomo Police Department, Tipton Fire Department, Tipton County Communications, Tipton County Sheriff's Office, Tipton County Emergency Management, Indiana Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, Howard County Sheriff's Office, Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, Indiana State Police, Tipton County Prosecutor's Office, Howard County Prosecutor's Office, Encore Lifestyle and Enrichment Center, Cicero Township Volunteer Fire Department and Rock Prairie Church.