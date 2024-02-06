Tipton woman gets 1 year in infant's death

Feb. 6—TIPTON — Officials say a Tipton County woman who reportedly ran an "undocumented daycare" that led to the death of an infant boy in May 2017 will spend the next year on in-home detention.

Earlier this year, Jessica Moss, 49, pled guilty to a level 6 felony count of reckless supervision for her connection to the 2-month-old's death, while a level 1 felony count of neglect of a dependent resulting in death was dismissed with prejudice, per court documents.

It was on May 26, 2017, that authorities were called to IU Tipton Health in regard to the infant, who court documents note had been transported to the the hospital and pronounced dead a short time later.

Investigation into the boy's death revealed the infant had been under the care of Moss, who was also reportedly caring for 10 other children inside her Tipton County home at the time the incident occurred, according to court records.

A probable cause affidavit filed in the case states Moss told officers she fed the infant then put him face-down on his stomach in a portable crib.

When Moss went to check on the boy about 20 minutes later, per her interview with police, the infant wasn't breathing.

An autopsy was performed the next day, and the boy's cause of death was ruled to be a result of positional asphyxia attributed to "unsafe sleeping conditions: placed face-down to sleep," court documents indicated.

Moss was served with a cease and desist notice from the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration in August 2017, which stated Moss was required by law to have a license if she wanted to run a child care home with more than five children under her care not directly related to her.

The latest estimates from the CDC claim there are around 3,400 crib-related deaths a year across the United States.

According to the March of Dimes website, a baby should be placed on his or her back at all times to sleep, including naps and at night, until they are 1-year-old.

The organization also states a baby should have his or her own crib, with a tight-fitting sheet and a firm, flat surface.