Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of $0.04

The board of Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 28th of November, with investors receiving $0.04 per share. The dividend yield is 1.3% based on this payment, which is a little bit low compared to the other companies in the industry.

Tiptree Might Find It Hard To Continue The Dividend

Even a low dividend yield can be attractive if it is sustained for years on end. Even though Tiptree isn't generating a profit, it is generating healthy free cash flows that easily cover the dividend. We generally think that cash flow is more important than accounting measures of profit, so we are fairly comfortable with the dividend at this level.

Looking forward, earnings per share could rise by 14.5% over the next year if the trend from the last few years continues. We like to see the company moving towards profitability, but this probably won't be enough for it to post positive net income this year. The healthy cash flows are definitely as good sign, though so we wouldn't panic just yet, especially with the earnings growing.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $0.54 in 2012, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $0.16. The dividend has fallen 70% over that period. Declining dividends isn't generally what we look for as they can indicate that the company is running into some challenges.

The Company Could Face Some Challenges Growing The Dividend

Given that dividend payments have been shrinking like a glacier in a warming world, we need to check if there are some bright spots on the horizon. Tiptree has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 15% per annum. It's not an ideal situation that the company isn't turning a profit but the growth recently is a positive sign. If the company can become profitable soon, continuing on this trajectory would bode well for the future of the dividend.

Our Thoughts On Tiptree's Dividend

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. In the past, the payments have been unstable, but over the short term the dividend could be reliable, with the company generating enough cash to cover it. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For instance, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Tiptree that investors should take into consideration. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

