Tiptree: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Tiptree Financial Inc. (TIPT) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $14.3 million.

The New York-based company said it had profit of 40 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 46 cents per share.

The insurance and specialty finance company posted revenue of $257.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $29.2 million, or 86 cents per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $810.3 million.

Tiptree shares have risen 10% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $5.54, a fall of almost 2% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TIPT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TIPT