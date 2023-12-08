Tire breaks free from SUV, then crashes through windshield and kills man, TN cops say

A Tennessee man was killed when a loose tire crashed through his windshield, police said.

A Nissan SUV was driving eastbound on I-40 near West Hills when one of the tires became loose, according to a Dec. 7 news release from the Knoxville Police Department.

The tire detached from the SUV and bounced into traffic, police said.

It then crossed over the highway center divider to the westbound lanes, according to the release.

Bouncing up, the tire smashed the windshield of another Nissan SUV traveling the opposite direction, hitting the driver, police said.

The driver, identified as an adult man, was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to the release.

The man was the only one in the vehicle, police said.

No passengers in the SUV that lost the tire were injured, police said.

West Hills is about 175 miles east of Nashville.

