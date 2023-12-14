Tire flies over highway guardrail and kills oncoming driver, California cops say

A tire flew over a guardrail and struck an SUV, killing the driver, on Interstate 5 near Stockton, California Highway Patrol officers told news outlets.

The fatal crash took place at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 13, just north of Highway 12, CHP officers told KTXL.

A concrete pumping trailer hauled by a southbound pickup truck lost a tire, which flew over the guardrail into the northbound lanes, the CHP told KOVR.

The flying tire struck a Toyota Sienna, killing the driver, CHP officers told KCRA. Four others in the SUV were taken to a hospital. No other information on the driver was released.

The driver of the pickup truck stopped and is cooperating with the investigation, the CHP told KOVR. No drugs or alcohol are believed to be involved.

Stockton is about 50 miles south of Sacramento.

