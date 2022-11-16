Tire iron-wielding attempted kidnapper put on probation

Martinez

A 45-year-old man on Monday was placed on probation for 10 years after admitting to a failed abduction in which he wielded a tire iron to force a woman into his car two years ago.

Israel Martinez, who has been out of bond since November 2020, pleaded guilty in the 364th District Court to a count of attempted kidnapping with intent to commit assault or sexual assault.

Martinez, who had no prior felony convictions, was set to stand trial on Monday but agreed to plead guilty in exchange for the probation term offered by the Lubbock County District Attorney's Office.

If he violates the conditions of his bond, he could be sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Lubbock man arrested in attempted abduction case

Prosecutor Chris Schulte said he discussed the plea offer with the victim, who no longer lives in Lubbock, and said she was happy with the resolution to the case.

"We were prepared to go forward with trial if the victim had not been on board with his resolution," he said.

The attempted kidnapping

Martinez's case stems from a Lubbock police investigation sparked by a report made by a 20-year-old woman who said she was walking to work in the 4100 block of 58th Street when a man she didn't know offered her a ride.

She said she refused and the man grabbed her, held a weapon, later identified as a tire iron, against her side and ordered her to get into his vehicle.

However, the woman wrestled the tire iron from her would-be abductor and swung at him. But the man body slammed her to the ground and pinned her as she as she reached for her phone.

A passerby driving in the area heard the woman's screams for help and intervened, after which Martinez ran to his vehicle and drove away.

However, a passenger in the passerby's vehicle noted the license plate of Martinez's vehicle and gave it to police.

Martinez was arrested Oct. 12 and was held at the Lubbock County Detention Center until Nov. 23, 2020 when he was released on bond that was reduced from $150,000 to $75,000.

