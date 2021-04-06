Tire Rack Deals | Get up to $150 back on a set of Goodyear Tires







Thinking about popping off those winter tires and getting a set of something new? Tire Rack has a few solid deals on new tire sets right now that are well worth your consideration.

From now until April 30, Tire Rack is offering a promotion that could get up to $70 back on a Visa Prepaid Card by mail with the purchase of four select Bridgestone tires or up to $100 back by mail when you purchase with your CFNA Credit Card.

Are you more of a Goodyear kind of person? Don't worry, until June 30 you can purchase a set of four select Goodyear tires and get up to a $75 Visa Prepaid Card or Virtual Account by online or mail-in rebate. Or, you can get up to $150 back when you purchase with your Goodyear Credit Card.

Last but not least, if you're a Yokohama fan, we've got you covered with a deal as well. With the purchase of four Yokohama tires, you can get up to an $80 Visa Prepaid Card or Virtual Account by online rebate, but only until May 2.

The easiest way to take advantage of these deals is to click right here to learn the details of the promotions and see all of the eligible tires. You can also search for what you'll need by using the "shop by vehicle" tool on TireRack.com, which allows you to input your car's make, model, and year, and the site will present you with all of the available tires compatible with your vehicle. Start your search for new wheels right here.

