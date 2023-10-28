Tire shop shooting, Milwaukee man sentenced for reckless homicide

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for a 2022 tire shop shooting.

Matthew Hinkle, 24, was found guilty at trial in September of first-degree reckless homicide and possession of a firearm by a felon. In addition to prison time, he was sentenced to five years of extended supervision.

The September 2022 shooting happened at a tire shop near 8th and Atkinson. According to a criminal complaint, witnesses told investigators an angry Hinkle showed up and demanded that an employee come outside.

One witness, per the complaint, said Hinkle eventually went right up to the threshold of the door, raised a gun and shot two employees who were inside. One of the victims died at the scene.

The witness said the man who died got a call just before the shooting. He said the victim told him "some dude who just got out of jail was still mad about some fight that happened long ago," according to the complaint. Ten minutes later, prosecutors said Hinkle showed up and shot the two men.

Shooting scene near 8th and Atkinson, Milwaukee

Hinkle's own ex-girlfriend told investigators she received a message earlier that day showing a post, written by Hinkle, threatening the survivor of the shooting on Instagram.

The complaint noted Hinkle was convicted of robbery with use of force in 2016. He was sentenced to a year in prison.