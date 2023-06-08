Tire slashed and other reports

Jun. 8—Police received a report of a slashed tire at 2:13 a.m. Wednesday at 800 S. Fourth Ave.

Theft reported

A fanny pack, two knives and a cell phone charger were reported taken at 8:45 a.m. Tuesday at 411 S. Broadway.

Damage reported

Damage was reported to a lock at 1:33 p.m. Tuesday at 706 Pilot St.

Shed reported on fire

A shed was reported on fire at 1:43 a.m. Wednesday on East Third Street.

1 arrested for fleeing police, drug possession

Police arrested Damian Javier Velazquez, 20, for fleeing on foot and fifth-degree possession at 7:23 am. Wednesday at 2301 E. Main St.

Shoplifting reported

Police received a report of a theft at 3:12 p.m. Wednesday at Walmart, 1550 Blake Ave.

Mailbox blown up

A mailbox was reported blown up at 5:08 p.m. Wednesday at 208 N. Third Ave.

1 arrested on warrants, another for driving violation

Police arrested Joshua Quincy Hill, 44, on local warrants and Sylvia Pearl Cramer, 37, for driving after revocation at 9:07 p.m. Wednesday on the 100 block of West William Street.