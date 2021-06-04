Tire spikes, sheriff's patrol car end Niagara County chase

Jun. 4—A Buffalo man led law enforcement across the towns of Niagara, Wheatfield and Pendleton Friday morning in a vehicle pursuit that ended with felony charges.

The incident took place about 5:45 a.m. Friday when Sakeel D. Hilson, 28, of Buffalo, fled from Town of Niagara police patrol car heading east on Lockport Road. A Niagara County Sheriff's Office deputy located Hilson near Nash Road and deployed a tire deflation device, but Hilson's continued to drive his vehicle — eventually losing a tire.

The vehicle came to a stop on the 4900 block of Mapleton Road in the Town of Pendleton.

According to sheriff's deputies, Hilson tried to flee by foot, but circled back to his vehicle in an attempt to get away. However, his vehicle then struck a parked sheriff's patrol car and came to a stop, according to an Niagara County Sheriff's Office media release. Police used a Taser to subdue Hilson and take him into custody.

Charges against Hilson include a D-felony of second-degree criminal mischief, driving while intoxicated, resisting arrest, obstruction of justice, reckless driving, fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle, as well as numerous vehicle and traffic law infractions.

The release also stated that drug charges are pending for a bag of pills which NCSO said Hilson discarded while fleeing on foot.

He was held in Niagara County jail for arraignment.