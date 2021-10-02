Tired and afraid, migrants hide in EU border forest

Thousands of migrants, mostly from the Middle East, have crossed or tried to cross the 400-kilometre (249-mile) Belarus-Poland border since August. Three teenagers prepare to spend a cold night in the forest in southeast Poland, as one recounts how he is making the journey for a third time after twice being sent back into Belarus by Polish border guards in recent weeks. All three are from Iraq's hard-pressed LGBTQ community, saying they fled their homeland because they faced harassment after protesting in favour of gay rights there.