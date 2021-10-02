Tired and afraid, migrants hide in EU border forest

NBCU

Britney Spears is having some fun and letting loose on her vacation. On Thursday the 39-year-old pop star shared a video of her with her fiancé, Sam Asghari, on a boat. The "Piece of Me" singer also showed some skin in some of the shots, posing topless, with her hands covering her chest. "A beautiful day here in paradise celebrating," she captioned the video. While the "Toxic" singer didn't address the legal victory directly, her video was posted one day after judge Brenda Penny suspended her father, Jamie Spears, as the conservator of her estate and appointed John Zabel as his temporary successor.